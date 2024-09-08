FIU’s defense turns home opener into a party with a 52-16 rout of Central Michigan

Dale, indeed.

The FIU Panthers, playing their first home game since they changed their field’s name to Pitbull Stadium, routed the Central Michigan Chippewas, 52-16, on Saturday night.

Dale, a Spanish catch-all word that essentially means “let’s go,” is often heard in the songs of Pitbull, the bilingual rapper who last month committed at least $6 million for the naming rights to FIU’s home field.

As part of the new branding, FIU had “Dale FIU!” written in each end zone, and it was fitting.

That’s because “let’s go” is exactly what the Panthers did Saturday, winning their home opener and leveling their overall record to 1-1.

Here are six takeaways on FIU football:

FIU Panthers wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) celebrates with this teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Central Michigan Chippewas in the second quarter of their NCAA DI football game at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Miami, Fla.

1. DEFENSE DOES IT: The Panthers tied a program record with five interceptions and held down a Chippewas offense that last week beat Central Connecticut State 66-10.

All five picks came against Central Michigan quarterback Joey Labas.

Prior to Saturday, Labas had never thrown a college interception. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 342 yards last week, and, in his only previous start, playing for Iowa in the 2022 Music City Bowl, Labas led the Hawkeyes to a 21-0 win against Kentucky.

On Saturday, however, FIU tortured him as the interceptions went to Brian Blades II, Percy Courtney Jr., Jamal Potts, JoJo Evans and Antonio Patterson. Of those five players, only Evans had ever intercepted a college pass prior to Saturday.

“Honestly,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said, “we dropped two other interceptions that hit us right in the hands.”

Blades, a former walk-on turned starting cornerback, made his interception a pick-six with a 21-yard touchdown return.

Courtney, backup inside linebacker, also had a fumble recovery and seven tackles.

Potts, FIU’s nickelback, had nine tackles.

Evans, FIU’s strong safety, had five tackles and two passes defended.

Patterson, who was recruited to FIU as a running back before making the switch to safety, showed his moves with a thrilling 76-yard return. He got pushed out of bounds just before he would have scored.

FIU turned those six turnovers into 32 points.

FIU Panthers defensive back Antonio Patterson (9) runs toward the end zone after catching an interception against the Central Michigan Chippewas in the fourth quarter of their NCAA DI football game at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Miami, Fla.

2: BARNES STEPS UP: Three days after star inside linebacker Reggie Peterson surprisingly announced he was ending his football career, Travian Barnes replaced him with a team-high 13 tackles.

“Travian is an exceptional player,” MacIntyre said of Barnes, a transfer from Georgia Military who played high school ball at Apopka. “He has a different gear. He has phenomenal instincts, and he’s extremely tough.”

Peterson, a team leader, made 104 tackles last year, ranking second on the team.

3: OFFENSE COMES THROUGH: The Panthers scored their most points since putting up 55 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2018.

FIU’s longest TD play was a 36-yard throw from Keyone Jenkins to wide receiver Eric Rivers, who got behind the defense and caught the ball in the end zone. Prior to that, however, Rivers had dropped a would-be TD pass.

Jenkins said he told Rivers: “We can’t be doing that.”

4: WE’RE OUT OF BEERS: MacIntyre said tight end Rocky Beers will miss at least one month due to a hamstring injury suffered last week in FIU’s season-opening loss to Indiana.

However, backup tight end Josiah Miamen led FIU in catches (four) and reception yards (54).

“That’s a big blow for us,” MacIntyre said of the Beers injury. “But Josiah and (Antonio) Ferguson did some good things (at tight end). Josiah’s a really good player.”

FIU Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) throws the ball in the first quarter of his NCAA DI football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Miami, Fla.

5: MODEST NUMBERS IN THE AIR: Jenkins completed 10 of 18 passes for 124 yards two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Besides Rivers, his other TD toss went to Nazeviah Burris for 17 yards.

“Keyone is throwing the ball really well,” MacIntyre said. “He’s seeing the field well.

“He’ll tell you, just like me, that he could’ve made a couple more (completions). The good thing is that he sees it right after it happens.”

MacIntyre said Jenkins — who rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown on five carries — was gassed after some runs.

“We have to get him in a little better shape,” MacIntyre said. “He started running out of wind.”

6: HAPPY MOMENT FOR FLEX: Running back Lexington “Flex” Joseph, who missed all of last season due to a knee injury, scored on a 35-yard rush.

It was his first touchdown since Oct. 28, 2022, against Louisiana Tech.

“It was incredible,” MacIntyre said of Joseph, who finished with 40 yards on seven carries. “When he busted out of there, it was amazing.

“For the type of leader he is, to see him come back from (the injury) was awesome.”