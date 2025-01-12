On first viewing, it appears that Manchester City found a player against Salford City

There were a host of positives to come out of Manchester City’s emphatic 8-nil win over Salford City yesterday. Pep Guardiola’s team emphatically dispatched the visitors in a performance that showed the gulf in quality between the two teams. All of Manchester City’s youngsters showed something at the Etihad yesterday. Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey all had their moments. But in the case of Divin Mubama, he showed that he has the potential to be a player in the Manchester City squad.

Divin Mubama made his debut for Manchester City at the Etihad yesterday. Since arriving from West Ham last summer the young striker hadn’t featured for the Premier League champions. But he showed yesterday that he has all the tools required to be a contributor to Pep Guardiola’s side. In a season where Erling Haaland has shouldered a heavy workload perhaps Mubama can aid City’s cause over the second half of the season.

Mubama grabbed a goal on his debut. It was a simple finish but he showed his goal-scoring instincts to tap in City’s second goal of their 8-nil win. But besides that, the energy he brought to the Manchester City lineup stood out. Mubama wasn’t afraid to mix it physically with the Salford City defenders. Yes, there was a gulf in quality between the two teams on show. But physically the Salford City defenders are hardened League Two players. Mubama held his own in the air against them. His energy also stood out in his display. He pressed well and put in an all-action performance.

Speaking after his team’s emphatic win Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Mubama’s performance. Guardiola said post-game: “Divin’s movement is unbelievable. The way he moves in the right tempo and how he presses. For the first goal it looks easy, but how he makes the counter movement for the defender is really good.”

There will be bigger tests to come for Divin Mubama during his time at Manchester City. But his debut against Salford City went well as he showed plenty. In a season where Erling Haaland has needed support perhaps City have found a player to do just that. That could be a positive to emerge from City’s emphatic win yesterday at the Etihad.