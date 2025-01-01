FIRST TRAINING SESSION OF 2025 FOR THE ROSSONERI

First training session in Riyadh for AC Milan, as the side took to the field at 17:45 local time at Al Shabab Saudi Club stadium, ahead of the Supercoppa Italiana Semi Final against Juventus.

REPORT

After a brief meet&greet whilst entering the pitch, which involved the players taking photos and signing autographs for present fans, the start of the session involved muscular activation exercises. After this, the team completed some rondos before taking part in a tactical session.

Allenamento-1.1-1.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-2.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-4.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-3.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-5.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-6.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-7.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-8.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-9.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-10.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-11.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-12.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-13.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-14.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-15.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-16.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-17.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-18.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-19.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-20.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-21.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-22.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-23.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-24.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-25.jpg

Allenamento-1.1-26.jpg

THURSDAY 2 JANUARY 2025

There will be a pre-match press conference at 12:30 local time (10:30 CET) led by Coach Sérgio Conceição and Mike Maignan live on the AC Milan Official App and Milan TV. In the afternoon, at 17:30 (15:30 CET), there will be a training session with the first 15 minutes being open to the press and live on the AC Milan Official App and Milan TV.





