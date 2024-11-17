🚨 First starts for duo! England announce XI to face Ireland
Lee Carsley has named his final matchday XI in charge of England as the Three Lions look to book guaranteed passage back into Nations League A tonight against Ireland.
Here is how England will be deployed at Wembley.
Harry Kane has returned to lead the line after being used as a substitute last time out against Finland, while Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento have also been included in the back four in full a debut for both.
Curtis Jones has been rewarded after a debut goal against Greece and will be in the heart of England's midfield.
