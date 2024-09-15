A first since 1958 and Pulisic’s positive form: All the key stats from Milan-Venezia

AC Milan grabbed their first win of the season on Saturday evening as Venezia couldn’t take the top-flight heat and lost 4-0. It was a crucial one in many ways for the Rossoneri and given the high scoreline, a record was also matched.

Paulo Fonseca and his mean headed into the clash with a lot of pressure on their shoulders. Just two points had been collected before and a win was desperately needed, with the fans making that clear as the team bus arrived. Fortunately, Milan responded in the best way possible.

Below, we have collected some of the key stats from the game, from the general ones to Christian Pulisic’s impressive form since he joined the Rossoneri…

A one-sided game

With just one shot on target, and 39% possession, it’s clear that Venezia never stood a chance against Milan. The latter were far too good and that was largely thanks to the quick recovery, with the attackers working incredibly hard to put their opponents under pressure.

Milan converted 50% of their shots on target and thanks to the two penalties, they ended up with a high XG for this game. In any case, regardless of the XG, it was clear that they deserved to win and this was just the reaction that Fonseca needed.

📊 The stats from the win against Venezia pic.twitter.com/cb8oaHLiMF — MilanData📊 (@acmilandata) September 14, 2024

Goal galore early on

Milan made the most of their chances at the start of the game, being incredibly efficient, and this resulted in four goals after just 29 minutes of play. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport earlier today, this is the first time that has happened in Serie A since 1958 (!).

Furthermore, the Rossoneri also managed to keep a clean sheet in a win for the first time since April 6 of this year, when they prevailed 3-0 against Lecce. In short, both the attack and defence got the outcome they were after last night, even if the latter can still improve.

Against Venezia, #ACMilan scored four goals in the first 30 minutes of a Serie A game for the first time since 1958. Furthermore, they kept their first clean sheet in a win since April 6 (3-0 against Lecce). [via @Gazzetta_it] pic.twitter.com/R7Q5yuSGZs — MilanData📊 (@acmilandata) September 15, 2024

Pulisic’s form continues

Despite returning late from international duty, Pulisic didn’t look at all tired and worked incredibly hard for the team. Thanks to the goal from the penalty spot, as well as the assist on the corner, he’s now one of 12 players to have 10+ goals AND 10+ assists since the start of last season in Europe’s top five leagues.

There is only one more player in Serie A that has achieved this, namely Rafael Leao. Milan can have few complaints about their wingers, in other words, and especially when they play like they did tonight. As added by CBS, Pulisic has also never missed a penalty in his career (10/10).