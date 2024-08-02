Take a first look at Kentucky’s nonconference women’s basketball schedule for 2024-25

Just a few months removed from the start of Kenny Brooks’ inaugural season with Kentucky women’s basketball, things are starting to come together.

The majority of UK’s 13-player roster — save Oregon State transfer Dominika Paurova and incoming freshman center Clara Silva — are beginning to gel, finding chemistry in the wake of a series of monumental changes; Brooks’ decision to leave 2023 Final Four program Virginia Tech for Kentucky created waves that reverberated not only throughout UK Athletics and the SEC, but Division I women’s college basketball as a whole.

With only two returning players in junior guards Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler, the new-look Wildcats will debut in a post-$82 million renovation to beloved home venue Memorial Coliseum, and work toward achieving heights unknown to Kentucky women’s basketball — a Final Four and beyond.

The Wildcats’ SEC home-and-away designations have already been announced, as have road games against Purdue and North Carolina, but a recent open records request filed by the Herald-Leader revealed several other nonconference opponents.

Here’s what we’ve learned.

Nonconference matchups

▪ On Nov. 4, Kentucky will host South Carolina Upstate for their season opener. The Spartans will receive 50 complimentary tickets and a fixed sum of $40,000, as well as the ability to purchase 50 additional tickets. The Wildcats lead the all-time series against South Carolina Upstate 4-0, including last season’s 82-54 victory in Rupp Arena.

▪ Northern Kentucky will come to Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 7 to face the Wildcats for the first time since 2015. UK, which holds a 12-4 advantage all-time against the Norse, will pay NKU $30,000 guaranteed in addition to 50 complimentary tickets and the option to purchase 50 additional tickets.

▪ The Wildcats will welcome SoCon member Wofford to town on Nov. 12, pitting the two schools against each other for the first time since December 2020, when the Wildcats were ranked No. 18 in the country and defeated the Terriers 98-37. UK leads the all-time series 2-0. The Terriers are guaranteed $30,000, 50 complimentary tickets and the option to purchase up to 50 additional tickets in exchange for the game.

▪ UK’s heated rivalry with Louisville continues on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Lexington, marking the first time Brooks will wear Kentucky Blue when coaching against former ACC foe Jeff Walz. While at Virginia Tech, Brooks posted a 3-7 record against Louisville, including a 3-0 streak since the 2022-23 campaign. The Wildcats boast a 34-25 lead in the all-time series with Louisville, and look to bounce back after last year’s 73-61 loss at the KFC Yum Center. UK is in search of its first win over the Cardinals since 2015. Louisville will receive 50 complimentary tickets with the option to purchase 50 additional tickets.

▪ Western Kentucky will attempt to even the all-time series (currently 15-14 in UK’s favor) with the Wildcats on Nov. 19. In exchange for the away game, WKU will receive $28,000, one night of 14 rooms for lodging, 50 complimentary tickets and the opportunity to purchase 50 additional tickets.

▪ UK and Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, will face off for the first time on Dec. 9 when the Royals travel to Lexington. The Royals are guaranteed $30,000, one night of 14 hotel rooms, 50 complimentary tickets and the option to purchase 50 additional tickets.

Tanah Becker, one of three freshman on coach Kenny Brooks’ first Kentucky roster, lines up a shot in the Joe Craft Center this week. Becker and fellow freshmen Lexie Blue and Clara Silva join their teammates for 16 SEC games as well as nonconference contests against opponents such as North Carolina, Louisville, Purdue and Western Kentucky.

A new home-and-home

The Wildcats will host the first game in a new home-and-home series against Missouri Valley Conference power Belmont on Dec. 20. UK will travel to Nashville for the return game during the 2025-26 season.

The Bruins have reached the NCAA Tournament four times, including back-to-back round-of-32 berths in 2021 and 2022, since the hiring of head coach Bart Brooks in April 2017. Kentucky leads the all-time series against Belmont 5-1, and will supply the Bruins with 50 complimentary tickets and offer the option to purchase 50 additional tickets.

Around the Power Four

▪ The Wildcats’ previously announced home-and-home series against Purdue, set to take place over the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, will begin with a stop in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Dec. 14. The Boilermakers own a 2-0 advantage over the Wildcats, with the last contest taking place on Dec. 1, 2000. New UK associate head coach Lindsey Hicks, one of several staff members to make the move with Brooks from Virginia Tech, is a Purdue women’s basketball alumna.

▪ The ACC and SEC revealed back in June that North Carolina would be UK’s opponent in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge. The game, which takes place on Dec. 5 in Chapel Hill, will give Brooks the chance to improve upon his 10-2 record against the Tar Heels since 2019. Kentucky, however, trails North Carolina 1-5 in the all-time series.

More foes to come

The nine opponents detailed above are merely the nonconference contracts currently available. It’s likely that several more opponents will join this season’s schedule. Last year, the Wildcats played 14 nonconference and 16 SEC regular season games. After splitting two games in the SEC Tournament, Kentucky finished 12-20 in Kyra Elzy’s final season as head coach.

Despite Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC in 2024-25, every team will continue to play a 16-game league schedule.

The Wildcats will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas in the newly renovated Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky will also play at Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

2024-25 UK women’s basketball schedule

Known nonconference games as of Aug. 2 (Home games in all capital letters. Dates subject to change until complete schedule is officially announced):

Nov. 4: SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE

Nov. 7: NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Nov. 12: WOFFORD

Nov. 16: LOUISVILLE

Nov. 19: WESTERN KENTUCKY

Dec. 5: At North Carolina-1

Dec. 9: QUEENS

Dec. 14: At Purdue

Dec. 20: BELMONT

1-ACC/SEC Challenge.

Kentucky women’s basketball’s SEC home and away opponents revealed for 2024-25 season

Kentucky women’s basketball schedules home-and-home series with Big Ten opponent