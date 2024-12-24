The first events in 2025 for PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions, LIV Golf
The 2024 regular seasons have been long over.
All the Q Schools came and went.
The "silly season" events are all officially in the books.
But don't worry, golf fans. The pro golf circuits will be back in action before you know.
Here's a quick look at the first event in 2025 on each of the main golf circuits: PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and LIV Golf.
PGA Tour
The Sentry
Dates: Jan. 2-5
Location: Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Defending champion: Chris Kirk
LPGA
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2
Location: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando
Defending champion: Lydia Ko
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
Dates: Jan. 16 - 18
Location: Hualalai Golf Club, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Defending champion: Steven Alker
DP World Tour
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Dates: Jan. 16 - 19
Location: Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
Defending champion: Rory McIlroy
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Riyadh
Dates: Feb. 6 - 8
Location: Riyadh Golf Club
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Best of the rest
Korn Ferry Tour
The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, The Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Jan. 12-15
Epson Tour
Central Florida Championship, Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Florida, Feb. 28 – March 2
USGA
Latin America Amateur, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 16-19
