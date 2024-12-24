The first events in 2025 for PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions, LIV Golf

The 12th green at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club during the final round of The Sentry 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The 2024 regular seasons have been long over.

All the Q Schools came and went.

The "silly season" events are all officially in the books.

But don't worry, golf fans. The pro golf circuits will be back in action before you know.

Here's a quick look at the first event in 2025 on each of the main golf circuits: PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and LIV Golf.

Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay walk the 11th hole during the third round of The Sentry 2024 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Kapalua, Hawaii

PGA Tour

The Sentry

Dates: Jan. 2-5

Location: Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Defending champion: Chris Kirk

Signage near the main entrance at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2024 in Orlando.

LPGA

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2

Location: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando

Defending champion: Lydia Ko

Steven Alker poses with the trophy after winning the PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship 2024 at Hualalai Golf Club in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Dates: Jan. 16 - 18

Location: Hualalai Golf Club, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Defending champion: Steven Alker

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot into the 18th green during the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

DP World Tour

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Dates: Jan. 16 - 19

Location: Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy

Golfers walk to their next hole on the grounds at the Riyadh Golf Club during the first round of the Golf Saudi Open 2024 Asian Tour in Riyadh.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Riyadh

Dates: Feb. 6 - 8

Location: Riyadh Golf Club

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Best of the rest

Korn Ferry Tour

The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, The Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis, Jan. 12-15

Epson Tour

Central Florida Championship, Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Florida, Feb. 28 – March 2

USGA

Latin America Amateur, Pilar Golf Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan. 16-19

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: First events in 2025 for PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions, LIV Golf