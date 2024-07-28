Fiorentina push for USMNT talent Tessmann after collapsed Inter move

Tanner Tessmann is Fiorentina’s first choice option to bolster their midfield this summer and an offer to Venezia has been drawn up, taking advantage of Inter’s failed move.

The Nerazzurri had their sights set on the 22-year-old American midfielder and talks quickly progressed with Venezia, suggesting that a deal was close to completion. Everything collapsed at the final hurdle, with disagreements on his salary and future steps at the club.

Fiorentina have started to heat up this summer under new coach Raffaele Palladino, completing moves for Marin Pongracic, Moise Kean and Andrea Colpani. The Viola are also interested in Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei and Juventus’ Weston McKennie.

Tessmann on Fiorentina radar

Page 26 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Fiorentina director Daniele Pradè has been in close contact with Venezia, ready to offer around €5-6m for Tessmann as they look to bolster Palladino’s midfield.

The obstacle for the Viola is the 22-year-old’s salary demands, but the club are confident that a deal can be agreed soon, and the American midfielder has already opened up to the idea of heading to Florence.