Fiorentina give ‘full support’ to coach Palladino and seek fresh belief

Fiorentina director general Alessandro Ferrari wants the team to ‘believe we can get back to being the side we were a month ago’ and provides coach Raffaele Palladino with ‘full support.’

The trip to Lazio kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 19.45 GMT.

The Viola had put together a remarkable run of eight consecutive Serie A wins, but then hit a brick wall that saw them scrape just two draws from the last six matches in the league.

“We can only emerge from a negative moment by all working together. The lads have a real team spirit and we need to believe that we can get back to being the side we were a month ago. There is definitely unity here,” director general Ferrari told DAZN.

Fiorentina back under-fire coach Palladino

There have even been reports over the last few days that coach Palladino could be at risk of the sack, despite only being appointed over the summer.

“The coach doesn’t need us to express our full support, but he has it anyway. Daniele Pradè spoke to all the players this week and it was a moment of union. We all looked each other in the eye and hope this was a spark,” insisted Ferrari.

Fiorentina have already been active on the transfer market this window, as former Napoli midfielder Michael Folorunsho starts today against Lazio.

“Folorunsho arrived after what happened to Edoardo Bove, although we had been tracking him for a while. We need a few more things and hope to conclude some deals in January.”

Bove collapsed during the abandoned match against Inter and has been released from hospital with an implanted defibrillator, but his playing career cannot continue in Italy with that treatment.

It remains to be seen whether he will have the implant removed or have to continue his career abroad.