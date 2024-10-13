Finland vs England LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and updates after Grealish goal

Finland vs England LIVE!

After the embarrassment of Thursday’s shock 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley, England desperately need to bounce back against Finland. Lee Carsley’s gamble to select an ultra-attacking line-up backfired against Greece and the interim England head coach has reverted to a more conventional side in Helsinki.

Carsley has heavily hinted that he is not expecting to take the England job on a full-time basis but he is still under pressure to lead the team to promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League, and another bad result would be a disaster. Another campaign in the second tier would be a major setback for the next manager, so victory is imperative against a Finland side who have suffered three straight defeats so far.

There are six changes to the England side in Helsinki, with Harry Kane fit to lead the line and Dean Henderson coming in to make his first senior start. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Dom Smith.

Finland vs England latest

GOAL! Grealish gives England early lead

How to watch: ITV

England team news: Kane returns as six changes made

Prediction

Back underway!

18:04 , Matt Verri

Second-half is up and running in Helsinki.

Carsley with plenty to ponder

17:57 , Matt Verri

England ahead at the interval and heading for victory as it stands, but they will need to step it up a notch in the second half, you feel, writes Dom Smith.

Grealish's goal was a lovely well-worked goal from England, but efforts from Jensen and Kallman have shown Finland do have attacking threat and could punish England if they are sloppy in the second half.

Plenty for Lee Carsley to ponder at the break, but a steady first period.

England still open at the back...

17:52 , Matt Verri

England have been more coherent with and without the ball than Thursday's disasterclass against Greece but they have continued to give up opportunities against Finland, the 64th-ranked team in the world, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

The hosts finished the half with a series of half-chances, suggesting this game is not done despite Grealish's fine opening goal.

HT: Finland 0-1 England

17:49 , Matt Verri

That’s half-time in Helsinki.

It’s not been thrilling, but England lead through that Jack Grealish goal.

Finland, though, have had a good ten minutes or so, they are certainly capable of creating chances and troubling this England defence.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Finland 0-1 England

17:47

45 mins: England have barely had a touch in the last few minutes, Finland growing in confidence by the second.

Kallman with a nice turn in the box, low strike is straight at Henderson. Offside flag goes up, wouldn’t have counted.

England fortunate...

17:46 , Matt Verri

That Jensen miss was a huge let-off for England, writes Dom Smith.

As close as Finland have come to levelling, and it has to go down as a big chance squandered for them. They've had some joy down the right.

Finland 0-1 England

17:42 , Matt Verri

40 mins: This is probably the hosts’ best spell.

Ball clipped into the box, Kallman makes the run inside Guehi and gets up above him, but can only loop the header onto the roof of the net.

Finland 0-1 England

17:40 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Finland enjoying the occasional positive moment.

Alexander-Arnold fails to clear the danger in his own box, ball drops for Jensen and he slices the finish high and wide from a decent position.

Should have at least troubled Henderson there.

Finland 0-1 England

17:37 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Very, very nearly a second.

Again Rice makes a great run in behind, it’s a perfect pass from Bellingham to pick him out.

Rice brings it down, looks set to smash it in for England’s second, but it’s turned behind for a corner just in time.

That leads to nothing, ball seems to just hit Rice and bobble away.

Finland 0-1 England

17:35 , Matt Verri

33 mins: England knocking it around comfortably, Finland just sat back letting them have it. Not a huge amount of pace in the match.

Walker gives it away and now Finland can break, a rare chance. Keskinen goes all by himself, into the box and a decent effort. Henderson saves comfortably enough.

Finland 0-1 England

17:32 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Keskinen’s strike is deflected away for a Finland corner.

Fired in at the near post, plenty of pace but it’s dreadful. Reaches Alexander-Arnold at shin high and he volleys it away.

Finland 0-1 England

17:31 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Gomes might actually have just strained something as he tracked back, doesn’t look to be too serious.

He’s back up and looks to be moving fine after coming back on.

Finland 0-1 England

17:29 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Guehi appears to be dragged to the ground, but the referee waves play on.

Will be a break in play, though. Gomes has gone down off the ball and the England physios are on. This is a concern.

Finland 0-1 England

17:25 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Most of England’s play is coming down their right.

Alexander-Arnold seeing plenty of the ball, Grealish and Bellingham floating around on that flank too.

Means Palmer has seen very little of the ball.

Finland 0-1 England

17:23 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Kane loses the ball as England look to break, and then decides to give the Finland midfielder a massive hug to stop the counter.

Doesn’t bother complaining about that being given as a free-kick.

Grealish enjoying life under Carsley

17:21 , Matt Verri

A brilliant assist by Gomes and a reminder that for all the talk of Foden, Palmer and Bellingham in the past week, England have another talented playmaker jostling for minutes in Grealish, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

If Carsley does not end up getting the England job permanently, Gomes and Grealish may end up being the key winners from his tenure.

GOAL! Finland 0-1 England | Jack Grealish 18'

17:19 , Matt Verri

England take the lead!

Sensational pass through from Gomes, Grealish only has the goalkeeper to beat and he curls a finish low into the far corner.

Finland 0-0 England

17:17 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Alexander-Arnold with an early cross into the box, cut out before it gets to Kane.

Not a whole lot of mystery with what Alexander-Arnold is going to do when it gets it on the left wing. Fair to say he’s not going to be taking the full-back on down the outside.

Finland 0-0 England

17:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Bellingham twisting and turning in the area, shot spins away for a corner. And England will have a second one, after Palmer’s ball in is nodded behind.

Take two. Kane was interested in the six-yard box, headed out to the edge of the area where Alexander-Arnold runs onto it... shot blocked.

England need to sharpen up

17:12

A sloppy start from England, who may have a more conventional system tonight but still look too easily to get at defensively based on the opening eight minutes in Helsinki, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Lee Carsley will expect his players to liven up.

Finland 0-0 England

17:11 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Finland have at times already showed a willingness to press, and England haven’t deal with it very well. Fair few loose passes.

With Gomes in the side, Rice is playing in a pretty advanced role, making runs beyond Kane.

Alexander-Arnold involved early on

17:10 , Matt Verri

A decent start from Trent Alexander-Arnold, writes Dom Smith.

He's playing left-back, but drifting into midfield just as he does when playing on the right flank.

His ability to see a pass that others couldn't can be key this evening if his team-mates are on the same wavelength.

Finland 0-0 England

17:09 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Real chance for Finland to take the lead!

Gomes with a really poor ball and the hosts can break. Kallman denied by a superb block from Stones, before Keskinen then drags it badly wide.

Finland 0-0 England

17:07 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Bellingham clattered in midfield, his mood not improved as he looks up to see the free-kick has in fact been given against him for handball.

Chance for Finland to get bodies forward, but Kane is there in his own box to cut out the cross and clear.

Finland 0-0 England

17:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: It’s unsurprisingly England dominating the ball in the very early stages.

Bellingham clips a ball into the middle, Rice has made a run forward but there’s too much on the cross. Through to the goalkeeper.

KICK-OFF!

17:02 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

17:00 , Matt Verri

The England players line up with a load of mascots in Finland shirts, and all the mascots in front of the Finland players are, you guessed it, wearing England kits.

I’m sure there’s a good reason why... not one I can think of.

Here we go!

16:56 , Matt Verri

Finland fans creating a good atmosphere in Helsinki, as the lights are dimmed and they swing their scarves in the air.

Dare say England aren’t too intimidated by a trip to Finland, though.

Players are now out on the pitch.

Pressure on England...

16:54 , Matt Verri

This is near enough a must-win match for England this evening, if they are to top the group.

Greece are currently three points clear of the Three Lions, and they host Ireland tonight.

Three Lions have to keep themselves in touch before their own trip to Athens next month.

Warm-ups needed!

16:45 , Matt Verri

It’s not looking particularly warm in Helsinki this evening...

Dean Henderson very much not the only England player in gloves, as they go through their paces.

Turning up the heat in Helsinki 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/wZ7Ug8gWxN — England (@England) October 13, 2024

Kanerva: Finland believe upset is possible

16:36 , Matt Verri

Three matches, three defeats, one goal scored.

Not been a brilliant start to the Nations League campaign for Finland, it’s fair to say.

Their manager Markku Kanerva is well aware of the size of the task facing his side, but Greece’s result has given the Finland camp hope of pulling off a “surprise”.

Kanerva said; We know it's going to be a huge challenge for us to try to get a win or get a point from England. But surprises can happen, and we believe in that.”

Pre-match thoughts from Lee Carsley...

16:26 , Matt Verri

The England boss has been speaking ahead of kick-off, explaining his team selection this evening.

‣ Looking for a reaction

‣ Starting Dean Henderson

‣ Decision to start Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back



Interim England manager Lee Carsley speaks ahead of England's clash with Finland #ITVFootball | #FINENG | @gabrielclarke05 🎤 pic.twitter.com/jh69QLFj1i — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

Finland team news

16:20 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Hradecky, Alho, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen, Kamara, Schuller, Peltola, Jensen, Kallman, Keskinen

Subs: Joronen, Sinisalo, Antman, Galvez, Lod, Nissila, Pikkarainen, Pohjanpalo, Pukki, Stahl, Tenho, Walta

More conventional from England

16:11 , Matt Verri

Another intriguing line-up from Lee Carsley, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson earning his second cap, writes Dom Smith.

Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer are an exciting creative trio behind Harry Kane, who returns after injury kept him out of the 2-1 defeat against Greece.

A more conventional team than the one Carsley named on Thursday, albeit with a few experimental aspects.

Guehi expecting big response

16:04 , Matt Verri

No surprise that Marc Guehi starts for England this evening, after he sat alongside Lee Carsley at yesterday’s press conference.

The Crystal Palace, who did not feature against Greece, is confident the Three Lions will bounce back swiftly from that defeat.

“I think it’s important we put things into perspective,” Guehi said.

“There are a lot of senior players in the team who have dealt with defeats and difficult moments. Everyone’s rallied together, and we’re ready to get a reaction.”

Carsley makes six changes

15:52 , Matt Verri

A first England start for Dean Henderson!

Jordan Pickford drops to the bench, as Lee Carsley names six changes after the Wembley disaster against Greece.

Kyle Walker and Marc Guehi come in at the back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back, while Angel Gomes partners Declan Rice in midfield.

Jack Grealish starts on the left wing, with Harry Kane fit to lead the line.

(Getty Images)

England team news

15:48 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Henderson, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Gomes, Palmer, Bellingham, Grealish, Kane

Subs: Pickford, Pope, Lewis, Foden, Goden, Gallagher, Colwill, Livramento, Watkins, Solanke, Madueke

Carsley offers Saka update

15:38 , Matt Verri

Lee Carsley has confirmed Bukayo Saka’s injury is not believed to be serious.

The winger has returned to Arsenal after limping off in the defeat to Greece, but Carsley is confident Saka is not facing a spell on the sidelines.

“Bukayo would have been close [to playing against Finland], but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him,” Carsley said.

He’s a positive person and I expect him to be fine.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Last time they met...

15:29 , Matt Verri

It’s just over a month since these two sides played at Wembley, on what was a comfortable night for England.

Harry Kane won his 100th cap and marked it in style, leading the Three Lions to a routine win.

More of the same this evening?

Keskinen explains bizarre tattoo

15:16 , Matt Verri

Finland forward Topi Keskinen has revealed why he has a tattoo of Wayne Rooney fishing on his arm.

Keskinen designed the image of Manchester United and England legend Rooney holding a fishing rod himself.

“My mum, she’s an Everton fan and Rooney played there,” Keskinen explained.

“And then he made a move to Manchester United and I started watching Manchester United games.”

“He was like an idol to me. I was watching his highlights in every game that he played in his career, so he’s my favourite player in my life.

“So I tattooed him with fishing, because I like fishing also. It’s my two favourite things combined in one tattoo.”

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

14:57

Following criticism since the Greece defeat, Lee Carsley has defended his experimental tactics and believes the reluctance to be innovative in the past is the reason why England have failed to win a trophy since 1966.

“It's about the players, it's about the environment, it's about the culture," said Carsley.

“If I do try something different, they can see I'm trying it out to get the best out of the team or the individual rather than myself.”

When asked if he thought England could win the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, Carsley said: "Yes. I think the past potentially is a good indicator of the future and we've got quite a few players now that are in and around the squad that have won a lot with England.

“They come on England camps and they're used to winning competitions and being successful. That can only be a good thing."

14:51 , Giuseppe Muro

The scene is set at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium…

(The FA via Getty Images)

Nations League: How things stand

14:44 , Giuseppe Muro

A reminder of how things stand for England in the Nations League after losing to Greece.

They sit second in League B Group 2 with three games to play, three points behind Greece.

Only one team qualifies automatically to League A, though there is a play-off system.

Finland are rock bottom of the group after three defeats from three.

Finland vs England match odds

14:37 , Giuseppe Muro

Finland to win: 9/1

England to win: 1/5

Draw: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Carsley does not want full-time England job

14:30 , Giuseppe Muro

Ahead of this evening’s game, Lee Carsley has again heavily hinted that he is not expecting to take the England job on a full-time basis.

The FA has refused to comment but Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite to be the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate.

Carsley’s spell as interim head coach is scheduled to end next month and he said yesterday: “I don’t see this as an audition. I have got three more games left.”

Following the Greece defeat, Carsley said he would “hopefully be going back to the Under-21s” after his initial spell as interim manager ended.

It is thought Carsley has not reacted to Thursday’s defeat by Greece and that major doubts over his desire to be considered for the full-time job set in before that game.

Pep Guardiola is the dream choice for the FA, while Tuchel, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are also among the leading candidates.

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Head to head history and results

14:23 , Giuseppe Muro

England’s 2-0 win at Wembley last month was their first meeting with Finland since 2001.

The Three Lions have dominated this fixture in the past and never previously lost to the Finns in 12 matches, only dropping points in World Cup qualifiers in 1985 and 2000 - with both games in Finland.

Finland wins: 0

England wins: 10

Draws: 2

14:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Thursday was an absolute horror show from England and Carsley, who may well have cost himself a chance at succeeding Southgate with a needless, doomed experiment on the pitch and confused answers off it that led many to wonder if he even wants the permanent job or is just waiting to hand over the reins and resume his post as Under-21 coach.

While he may be commended for trying something different and attempting to foster a fresh attacking approach featuring England’s best players after all the complaints about Southgate’s dull if effective conservatism, it was true Football Manager or Fantasy Football stuff at Wembley that displayed a real naivety and left the team horribly unbalanced.

England were lucky to have avoided a much heavier defeat after impressive Greece took full advantage of the chaos on an emotional night that followed the death of George Baldock, with the visitors having the ball in the net no fewer than five times - and it would have been six but for Levi Colwill’s stunning goal-line heroics.

Ironically Finland would probably have been much better opponents against which to trial such a bold system given their hopeless form of late, but we can surely expect a far more familiar England display on Sunday, particularly if Kane is fit to lead the line once more.

It might be tame, but back in a more balanced and sensible formation, expect the visitors to dominate proceedings and wrap up a comfortable victory to put the disappointment of Thursday behind them.

Anything other than a win this weekend would surely sound the definitive end of Carsley’s job chances and indeed England’s hopes of usurping Greece at the top of the group with only two games left to go - including a tough trip to Athens next month.

England to win, 2-0.

Team news

14:10 , Giuseppe Muro

Lee Carsley is set to ring the changes after his ultra-attacking team selection backfired against Greece.

Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Angel Gomes, Marc Guehi and Kyle Walker are all pushing to come into the team as Carsley seeks a more balanced side.

Carsley fielded five attacking players against Greece and will revert to a more conventional line-up in Helsinki.

Kane missed Thursday’s shock 2-1 defeat against Greece but is expected to lead the line.

Guehi will return at centre-back alongside John Stones, with Walker at right-back and there have been indications that Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to start as an inverted left-back.

Gomes is set to partner Declan Rice in midfield and Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Grealish are set to line up behind Kane.

Phil Foden, who has started only two consecutive matches for Manchester City this season because of illness and a lack of match fitness, looks likely to drop to the bench.

Bukayo Saka has left the England camp and returned to Arsenal after suffering an injury in the Greece game.

Curtis Jones has stayed in England owing to a personal commitment.

(Getty Images)

How to watch: ITV

14:02 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with coverage getting underway at 4:15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.

Good afternoon!

14:00 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Finland vs England!

After an experiment gone wrong against Greece, England need to bounce back in Helsinki.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm BST from Wembley.