Finland v England LIVE: Nations League team news and line-ups as Lee Carsley faces Ollie Watkins dilemma
England travel to Helsinki to face Finland at the Olympic Stadium this evening in the Nations League, with kick-off at 5pm BST.
The Three Lions enter the match off the back of a humbling 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley last time out, and they now sit three points behind the Greeks in the League B Group 2 table at the halfway stage.
Finland enter the match bottom of the table, having gained no points across three games, and lost 2-1 to Ireland in Helsinki last week.
Interim England boss Lee Carsley is under scrutiny after his experimental, striker-less line-up against Greece failed miserably, so his selection will be scrutinised closely with Ollie Watkins a candidate to come in as a recognised No 9.
The Three Lions are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to Greece
Finland lost 2-1 to Ireland last time out and were beaten 2-0 but England at Wembley in September
Clamour for Ollie Watkins to start after Carsley opted for a false 9 last time out
Predicted line-ups
13:25 , Chris Wilson
Finland: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Galvez; Lod, Walta, Kamara, Schuller, Peltola; Pohjanpalo.
England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Lewis; Gomes, Rice, Bellingham; Palmer, Watkins, Foden.
Team news
13:20 , Chris Wilson
England could be without Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal winger limped out of the defeat by Greece.
Harry Kane could come off the bench in Finland, but Carsley confirmed that the captain will not start the game after recently suffering a leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich.
13:10 , Chris Wilson
England football team take on Finland football today aiming to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Greece.
September’s promising Nations League wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland were followed by boos from those left at Wembleyafter seeing Greece seal a late, but thoroughly deserved, 2-1 victory.
Lee Carsley’s bold, attack-minded line-up was flawed and the performance damaged the England Under-21s manager’s chances of permanently succeeding Gareth Southgate as senior team boss.
But the trip to Helsinki offers the chance for a quick response.
13:01 , Chris Wilson
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Nations League match between England and Finland in Helsinki.
The Three Lions look to take three points against the side that sit bottom of their group as they bid to recover from the midweek loss against Greece.
