Finland beats Sweden 4-3 in overtime to reach world junior hockey title game

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Benjamin Rautiainen scored on a power play at 9:22 of overtime to give Finland a 4-3 victory over Sweden in the world junior hockey semifinals Saturday.

Rautiainen beat goalie Melker Thelin from a sharp angle to the right of the net on a 4-on-3 man advantage with Tom Willander in the penalty box for holding.

In the championship game Sunday night, the Finns will face the winner of the second semifinal between the defending champion United States and Czechia. Finland beat the United States 4-3 in overtime in group play.

Petteri Rimpinen made 43 saves for Finland. Emil Hemming had a goal and an assist and Jesse Kiiskinen and Arttu Alasiurua also scored.

Otto Stenberg scored twice for Sweden. Wilhelm Hallquisth also scored and Thelin stopped 31 shots.

Finland won its last title at home in 2019.

