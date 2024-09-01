Final statistics from Kentucky football’s lightning-shortened 31-0 win over Southern Miss

The University of Kentucky football team defeated the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 31-0 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday in the 2024 season opener for both teams.

The game started more than two hours late after a weather delay, then was stopped for good with 9:56 remaining in the third quarter after lightning returned to the area.

The Wildcats are now 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Southern Miss is 0-1 overall and 0-0 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m. (ABC) when it hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) in Lexington.

Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver sacks Southern Miss quarterback Tate Rodemaker during the season opener at Kroger Field on Saturday.

Next game

South Carolina at Kentucky

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

TV: ABC

Records: Kentucky 1-0 (0-0 SEC), South Carolina 1-0 (0-0)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: South Carolina leads 20-14-1

Last meeting: South Carolina won 17-14 on Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

