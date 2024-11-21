Fiji name team for Ireland Autumn Nations Series match

[Getty Images]

Fiji's line-up to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday shows three changes from their thrilling win over Wales in Cardiff a fortnight ago.

Head coach Mick Byrne had made wholesale changes for last week's win over Spain but has restored his frontline players for their visit to Aviva Stadium.

Ponipate Loganimasi replaces star winger Semi Radradra, who is suspended after being sent off against Wales.

Luke Tagi replaces Sam Tawake at tighthead prop Mesake Vocevoce is preferred to Isoa Nasilasila in the second row.

Fiji have never beaten Ireland and their last trip to Dublin ended in a 35-17 defeat.

Fiji: V Karawalevu; J Wainiqolo, W Nayacalevu (co-capt), J Tuisova, P Loganimasi; C Muntz, F Lomani; E Mawi, T Ikanivere (co-capt), L Tagi; M Vocevoce, T Mayanavanua; R Derenalagi, K Salawa, E Canakaivata.

Replacements: S Matavesi, H Hetet, S Tawake, S Turagacoke, A Tuisue, P Matawalu, V Botitu, S Maqal.