Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 236 where, c’mon, people – there’s more than one Red Hot Chili Peppers song
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 236 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).
Hyder Amil
Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12
“Yay Area” by E40
Bruna Brasil
Bruna Brasil
Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Robert Bryczek
Ihor Potieria def. Robert Bryczek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
“Eyes of the Wolf” by Percival
Devin Clark
Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
“Die Tonight” by Adam Calhoun and Ryan Upchurch
Tim Cuamba
Bolaji Oki def. Tim Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
“I’ll Whip Ya Head Boy” by 50 Cent
Andre Fili
Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:43
“Open The Gate” by Zach Bryan
Darrius Flowers
Michael Johnson def. Darrius Flowers via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
“Excessive Celebration” by Tobe Nwige Ft. Ochocinco
Fernie Garcia
Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12
“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes
Trevin Giles
Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03
“The Get Back” by Young Buck
Max Griffin
Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
“I Got 5 On It” by Luniz
Bogdan Guskov
Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38
“Spinnin” by Connor Price & Bens
Jack Hermansson
Jack Hermansson def. Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
“The Joker” by Damien
Dan Ige
Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:43
“Bring Your Whole Crew” by DMX
Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson def. Darrius Flowers via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
“I Can” by Chronixx
Loma Lookboonmee
Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
“Believer” by Project E.A.R.
Daniel Marcos
Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng declared no contest (accidental groin strike) – Round 2, 3:28
“Soncora” by Jhon Nota
Bolaji Oki
Bolaji Oki def. Tim Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
“Ali Boyame” (Instrumental) by The Game
Zac Pauga
Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38
“Pitonuu Solosolo” by Mr. Tee
Armen Petrosyan
Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48
“Yarkhushta” (Armenian traditional song)
Ihor Potieria
Ihor Potieria def. Robert Bryczek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
“Another Love” by Tom Odell
Marcin Prachnio
Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
“Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Carlos Prates
Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03
“Marolento” by Puterrier feat. Borges
Joe Pyfer
Jack Hermansson def. Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
“What You Gon’ Do” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat. Lil Scrappy
Aori Qileng
Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng declared no contest (accidental groin strike) – Round 2, 3:28
“Edjin Duun” by Okna Tsahan Zam
Gregory Rodrigues
Gregory Rodrigues def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:55
“This Means War” by Avenged Sevenfold
Brad Tavares
Gregory Rodrigues def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:55
“Tears” by Alborosie feat. Wendy Rene
Rodolfo Vieira
Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48
“Cacador de Faixa Preta”
Jeremiah WellsJeremiah Wells
Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
“Monster” by Jacob Banks feat. Avelino