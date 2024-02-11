Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 236 where, c’mon, people – there’s more than one Red Hot Chili Peppers song

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 236 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).

Hyder Amil

Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12

“Yay Area” by E40

Bruna Brasil

Bruna Brasil

Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Robert Bryczek

Ihor Potieria def. Robert Bryczek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

“Eyes of the Wolf” by Percival

Devin Clark

Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

“Die Tonight” by Adam Calhoun and Ryan Upchurch

Tim Cuamba

Bolaji Oki def. Tim Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

“I’ll Whip Ya Head Boy” by 50 Cent

Andre Fili

Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:43

“Open The Gate” by Zach Bryan

Darrius Flowers

Michael Johnson def. Darrius Flowers via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

“Excessive Celebration” by Tobe Nwige Ft. Ochocinco

Fernie Garcia

Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12

“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

Trevin Giles

Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03

“The Get Back” by Young Buck

Max Griffin

Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

“I Got 5 On It” by Luniz

Bogdan Guskov

Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38

“Spinnin” by Connor Price & Bens

Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson def. Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

“The Joker” by Damien

Dan Ige

Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:43

“Bring Your Whole Crew” by DMX

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson def. Darrius Flowers via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

“I Can” by Chronixx

Loma Lookboonmee

Loma Lookboonmee def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Believer” by Project E.A.R.

Daniel Marcos

Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng declared no contest (accidental groin strike) – Round 2, 3:28

“Soncora” by Jhon Nota

Bolaji Oki

Bolaji Oki def. Tim Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

“Ali Boyame” (Instrumental) by The Game

Zac Pauga

Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38

“Pitonuu Solosolo” by Mr. Tee

Armen Petrosyan

Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48

“Yarkhushta” (Armenian traditional song)

Ihor Potieria

Ihor Potieria def. Robert Bryczek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

“Another Love” by Tom Odell

Marcin Prachnio

Marcin Prachnio def. Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

“Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Carlos Prates

Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03

“Marolento” by Puterrier feat. Borges

Joe Pyfer

Jack Hermansson def. Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

“What You Gon’ Do” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat. Lil Scrappy

Aori Qileng

Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng declared no contest (accidental groin strike) – Round 2, 3:28

“Edjin Duun” by Okna Tsahan Zam

Gregory Rodrigues

Gregory Rodrigues def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:55

“This Means War” by Avenged Sevenfold

Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:55

“Tears” by Alborosie feat. Wendy Rene

Rodolfo Vieira

Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48

“Cacador de Faixa Preta”

Jeremiah WellsJeremiah Wells

Max Griffin def. Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

“Monster” by Jacob Banks feat. Avelino

