Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 233 feat. Johnny Cash, Don Omar, and Cindi Lauper

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 233 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas.

Talita Alencar vs. Rayanne Amanda

Talita Alencar def. Rayanne Amanda via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Talita Alencar: “The Dog Days are Over” by Florence & The Machine

Rayanne Amanda: “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cindi Lauper

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez

Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Hernandez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:55

Tatsuro Taira: “Power to the People” by John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

Carlos Hernandez: “Hypnotize” by Notorious B.I.G.

Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos

Luana Santos def. Stephanie Egger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Luana Santos: “Fall Out Boy & Alicia Keys” by Christina Grimmie & Mike Tompkins

Stephanie Egger: “Captain” by Danitsa

Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

Steve Garcia def. Melquizael Costa via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:01

Steve Garcia: “Long Live the Champion” by KB, Gabriel emc, Yariel

Melquizael Costa: “A Galinha E O Galo Carijo”

Shannon Ross vs. Sung Hyun Park

Sung Hyun Park def. Shannon Ross via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:59

Shannon Ross: “Layers” by NF

Sung Hyun Park: “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay

Kevin Jousset vs. Song Kenan

Kevin Jousset def. Song Kenan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kevin Jousset: “The Sound of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel

Song Kenan: “I am wrath”

Andre Muniz vs. Junyong Park

Andre Muniz def. Junyong Park via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Andre Muniz: “Till I Collapse” by Eminem

Junyong Park: “Gonna Fly Now (Rocky theme song)” by Bill Conti

Tim Elliott vs. Su Mudaerji

Tim Elliott def. Su Mudaerji via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:02

Tim Elliott: “A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash

Su Mudaerji: “Akebanma (Akebanma)” by Zhaxinima

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Nasrat Haqparast def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:44

Story continues

Jamie Mullarkey: “My Brother’s Keeper” by Kid Mac

Nasrat Haqparast: “National Anthem of Afghanistan”

Khalil Rountree vs. Anthony Smith

Khalil Rountree def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:56

Khalil Rountree: “Staying Alive” by Bee Gees

Anthony Smith: “Return of the Mack” by Mark Ronson

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Song Yadong def. Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)

Song Yadong: “Dragon Fist” by Jay Chou

Chris Gutierrez: “Bandolero” by Don Omar feat. Tego Calderon

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie