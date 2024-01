Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC 297 with Queen, Sum 41 among pro-LGBTQ+ artists played in Toronto

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC 297 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas (fighters listed alphabetically).

Arnold Allen

Movsar Evloev def. Arnold Allen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“We Will Rock You” by Queen

https://youtu.be/tJYN-eG1zk

Garrett Armfield

Garrett Armfield def. Brad Katona via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Congratulations” by Post Malone

Marc-Andre Barriault

Chris Curtis def. Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision (30-27, 28–29, 30-27)

“White Horse” by Chris Stapleton

Mayra Bueno Silva

Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

“Giro de Sueracao” by MC Lele JP

Priscila Cachoeira

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 3, 4:21

“Zombie” by The Cranberries

Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis def. Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision (30-27, 28–29, 30-27)

“Metalingus” by Edge

Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev def. Arnold Allen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

“Melodies of the Mountains”

Jimmy Flick

Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:17

“Started from the Bottom” by Drake

Malcolm Gordon

Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:17

“Kant Nobody” by Lil Wayne feat. DMX

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 3, 4:21

“Coming Home” by Diddy feat. Skylar Grey, Dirty Money

Charles Jourdain

Sean Woodson def. Charles Jourdain via split decision (29-28, 28–29, 29-28)

“Led Spirals” by Le Castle Vania

Brad Katona

Garrett Armfield def. Brad Katona via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Story continues

“Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley

https://youtu.be/N4jf6rtyuw

Yohan Lainesse

Sam Patterson def. Yohan Lainesse via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:03

“Run This Town” by Jay-Z feat. Rihanna and Kanye West

https://www.youtube.com/ztygmWtWCjQ

Neil Magny

Neil Magny def. Mike Malott via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:45

“No Regrets” by Lecrae

Mike Malott

Neil Magny def. Mike Malott via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:45

Mike Malott: “Fat Lip” by Sum 41

Sam Patterson

Sam Patterson def. Yohan Lainesse via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:03

“Rumble” by Skrillex, Fred Again and Flowdan

Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

“The Bravest” by Sir Roosevelt

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson def. Polyana Viana via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:12

“P.I.M.P.” by 50 Cent

Serhiy Sidey

Ramon Taveras def. Serhiy Sidey via split decision (29-28, 28–29, 29-28)

“Right Above It” by Lil Wayne feat. Drake

Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

“When Johnny Comes Marching Home” by Megaraptor

Ramon Taveras

Ramon Taveras def. Serhiy Sidey via split decision (29-28, 28–29, 29-28)

“God Sent” by Fridayy

Polyana Viana

Gillian Robertson def. Polyana Viana via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:12

“Silhouette” by Naruto and Sasuke

Sean Woodson

Sean Woodson def. Charles Jourdain via split decision (29-28, 28–29, 29-28)

“Feeling Like Dennis” by BigXthaPlug

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie