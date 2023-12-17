Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC 296 with Tenacious D, Tom Petty, AC/DC and the Eminem Curse

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC 296 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas.

Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev

Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:56

Shamil Gaziev: “My Dagestan” by Manarsha Hiraeva

Martin Buday: “New Level” by A$AP Ferg feat. Future

Lucas Almeida vs. Andre Fili

Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:32

Andre Fili: “Open the Gate” by Zach Bryan

Lucas Almeida: “Efesios 6” by Anderson Freire

Cody Durden vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:25

Tagir Ulanbekov: “Vse Zvezdy” by Gimi Dagestana

Cody Durden: “Hail Mary” by Tupac

Ariane Lipski vs. Casey O'Neill

Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 1:18

Ariane Lipski: “Capitulo 4, Versicuclo 3” by Racionais MCs

Casey O’Neill: “Still Here” by Drake

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher

Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42

Cody Garbrandt: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

Brian Kelleher: “When the Music Stops” by Eminem

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Irene Aldana: “El Sinaloense” by Lola Beltran

Karol Rosa: “Prvt e Hora Vencer” by Faccao 288

Dustin Jacoby vs. Alonzo Menifield

Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alonzo Menifield: “Monster 2.0” by Jacob Bannks feat. Boogie

Dustin Jacoby: “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell

Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:57

Josh Emmett: “Sky’s the Limit” by Rebelution

Bryce Mitchell: “God Had Other Plans” by Zauntee

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Paddy Pimblett: “Lethal Industry” by Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Tony Ferguson: “The Party Has Just Begun” by Freestyle

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Shavkat Rakhmonov: “Tam Tau Adam” by Oizhas Albay

Stephen Thompson: “Wonderboy” by Tenacious D

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) – to retain flyweight title

Alexandre Pantoja: “Many Men (Wish Death)” by 50 Cent

Brandon Royval: “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” by Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Leon Edwards def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – to retain welterweight title

Leon Edwards: “Shabba Madda Pot” by Dexta Daps

Colby Covington: “Medal” by Jim Johnston, “I’m Me” by Lil Wayne

