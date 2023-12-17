Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC 296 with Tenacious D, Tom Petty, AC/DC and the Eminem Curse
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from UFC 296 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas.
Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev
Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:56
Shamil Gaziev: “My Dagestan” by Manarsha Hiraeva
Martin Buday: “New Level” by A$AP Ferg feat. Future
Lucas Almeida vs. Andre Fili
Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:32
Andre Fili: “Open the Gate” by Zach Bryan
Lucas Almeida: “Efesios 6” by Anderson Freire
Cody Durden vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:25
Tagir Ulanbekov: “Vse Zvezdy” by Gimi Dagestana
Cody Durden: “Hail Mary” by Tupac
Ariane Lipski vs. Casey O'Neill
Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 1:18
Ariane Lipski: “Capitulo 4, Versicuclo 3” by Racionais MCs
Casey O’Neill: “Still Here” by Drake
Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher
Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 3:42
Cody Garbrandt: “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC
Brian Kelleher: “When the Music Stops” by Eminem
Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa
Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Irene Aldana: “El Sinaloense” by Lola Beltran
Karol Rosa: “Prvt e Hora Vencer” by Faccao 288
Dustin Jacoby vs. Alonzo Menifield
Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Alonzo Menifield: “Monster 2.0” by Jacob Bannks feat. Boogie
Dustin Jacoby: “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell
Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:57
Josh Emmett: “Sky’s the Limit” by Rebelution
Bryce Mitchell: “God Had Other Plans” by Zauntee
Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Paddy Pimblett: “Lethal Industry” by Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Tony Ferguson: “The Party Has Just Begun” by Freestyle
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson
Shavkat Rakhmonov: “Tam Tau Adam” by Oizhas Albay
Stephen Thompson: “Wonderboy” by Tenacious D
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval
Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) – to retain flyweight title
Alexandre Pantoja: “Many Men (Wish Death)” by 50 Cent
Brandon Royval: “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” by Ol’ Dirty Bastard
Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington
Leon Edwards def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – to retain welterweight title
Leon Edwards: “Shabba Madda Pot” by Dexta Daps
Colby Covington: “Medal” by Jim Johnston, “I’m Me” by Lil Wayne