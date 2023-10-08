Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 230, where Jason Aldean was skunked again – unless you count ‘The Stroke’
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.
See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 230 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas.
JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa
JJ Aldrich def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
JJ Aldrich: “The Otherside” by The Roots
Montana De La Rosa: “Sunshine” by One Republic
Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng
Aori Qileng def. Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Aori Qileng: “This is Mongol” by The Hu
Johnny Munoz: “Words I Never Said” by Lupe Fiasco
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
Vanessa Demopoulos def. Kanako Murata via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Vanessa Demopoulos: “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob
Kanako Murata: “Speed TK Remix” by Tetsuya Komuro
Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
Nate Maness def. Mateus Mendonca via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:40
Nate Maness: “Mayhem” by YJ DonStatus
Mateus Mendonca: “Mesmmo Sem Entender” by Thallas Roberto
Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz: “T.N.T.” by AC/DC
Diana Belbita: “Cat Poti Tu De Tare” by B.U.G. Mafia
Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Bill Algeo def. Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Bill Algeo: “Don’t Mess With Bill” by The Marvelettes
Alexander Hernandez: “Por Ti Volare” by Endo Rivera
Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
Drew Dober def. Ricky Glenn via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:36
Drew Dober: “This Is How We Do It” by Montel Jordan
Ricky Glenn: “The Stroke” by Billy Squier
Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono
Joaquin Buckley def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Joaquin Buckley: “Cuff It” by Beyonce
Alex Morono: “Snap Your Finger, Snap Your Neck” by Prong
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer
Joe Pyfer def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via submission (arm triangle) – Round 2, 2:05
Joe Pyfer: “Break the Law” by Mac Miller
Abdul Razak Alhassan: “Shu” by Diamond Platnumz
Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
Bobby Green def. Grant Dawson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:33
Bobby Green: “Skee Yee” by Sexyy Red
Grant Dawson: “Hellfire” by Jonathan Young
