Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 230, where Jason Aldean was skunked again – unless you count ‘The Stroke’

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 230 went with as their backing tracks in Las Vegas.

JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa

JJ Aldrich def. Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

JJ Aldrich: “The Otherside” by The Roots

Montana De La Rosa: “Sunshine” by One Republic

Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

Aori Qileng def. Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aori Qileng: “This is Mongol” by The Hu

Johnny Munoz: “Words I Never Said” by Lupe Fiasco

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Kanako Murata via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Vanessa Demopoulos: “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob

Kanako Murata: “Speed TK Remix” by Tetsuya Komuro

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Nate Maness def. Mateus Mendonca via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:40

Nate Maness: “Mayhem” by YJ DonStatus

Mateus Mendonca: “Mesmmo Sem Entender” by Thallas Roberto

Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: “T.N.T.” by AC/DC

Diana Belbita: “Cat Poti Tu De Tare” by B.U.G. Mafia

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Bill Algeo def. Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bill Algeo: “Don’t Mess With Bill” by The Marvelettes

Alexander Hernandez: “Por Ti Volare” by Endo Rivera

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Drew Dober def. Ricky Glenn via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:36

Drew Dober: “This Is How We Do It” by Montel Jordan

Ricky Glenn: “The Stroke” by Billy Squier

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Joaquin Buckley def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Joaquin Buckley: “Cuff It” by Beyonce

Alex Morono: “Snap Your Finger, Snap Your Neck” by Prong

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

Joe Pyfer def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via submission (arm triangle) – Round 2, 2:05

Joe Pyfer: “Break the Law” by Mac Miller

Abdul Razak Alhassan: “Shu” by Diamond Platnumz

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Bobby Green def. Grant Dawson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:33

Bobby Green: “Skee Yee” by Sexyy Red

Grant Dawson: “Hellfire” by Jonathan Young

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie