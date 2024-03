Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC on ESPN 54 with Vintage Tom Petty, AC/DC, Ol’ Blue Eyes

While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well.

See what the fighters from UFC on ESPN 54 went with as their backing tracks in Atlantic City. (fighters listed alphabetically).

Bill Algeo

Kyle Nelson def. Bill Algeo via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:00

“Don’t Mess With Bill” by The Marvelettes

Julio Arce

Julio Arce def. Herbert Burns via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:00

“Vivir Mi Vida” by Marc Anthony

Ibo Aslan

Ibo Aslan def. Anton Turkalj via TKO (punch) Round 3, 1:32

“Bir Ölür,bin Diriliriz!!!” (Komando Mar$i)

Erin Blanchfield

Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

“Remember the Name” by Fort Minor

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley def. Vicente Luque via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:17

“See Me Now!” by Jeleel

Herbert Burns

Herbert Burns

“Glorious” by Macklemore

Dennis Buzukja

Dennis Buzukja def. Connor Matthews via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:22

“Benzema” By Elai

Sedriques Dumas

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Sedriques Dumas via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:18

“Still Stoned on Ocean” by Curren$y

Jamall Emmers

Nate Landwehr def. Jamall Emmers via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:43

“Nee-nah” by 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin

Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot

“Que Pour Les Vrais” by Rohff

Loopy Godinez

Virna Jandiroba def. Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

“Vengan A Calarse” by Ariel Armado Macías Madrid

Virna Jandiroba

Virna Jandiroba

“That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra

Nate Landwehr

Nate Landwehr def. Jamall Emmers via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:43

“Back in Black” by AC/DC

Caolan Loughran

Caolan Loughran def. Angel Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque

“God Energy” by Brenno, Kieran The Light, K. Diamond

Jacob Malkoun

Jacob Malkoun def. Andre Petroski via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:39

“We Here Now” by Th4 W3st

Connor Matthews

Connor Matthews

“Kbs3” by Topshakaz- Topic

Rhys McKee

Chidi Njokuani def. Rhys McKee via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

“Spancil Hill” by Dan McCabe and “Enter The Dragon” by blk.

Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson

“Hard Man” by Paul Lagendyk

Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani

“No Evil” by Sir

Angel Pacheco

Angel Pacheco

“Gallo De Pelea” by Los Tigres Del Norte

Andre Petroski

Andre Petroski

“Atlantic City” by The Band

Nursulton Ruziboev

Nursulton Ruziboev

“Bu Vatan” by Uzmir

Bruno Silva

Bruno Silva

“Escola De Vida” by Black Style

Anton Turkalj

Anton Turkalj

“SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman

“I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty

