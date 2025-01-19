FIFA president Gianni Infantino planning to attend Trump inauguration

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is planning to attend President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Monday, the soccer governing body's chief said on his Instagram page.

Infantino has shared several social media posts this weekend from the United States, including a photo of a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday and posts from Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Infantino says Trump has been “very supportive of FIFA” and the next two major tournaments — the Club World Cup this summer and the next World Cup in 2026 — are being staged in the United States.

“Mr. Infantino is spending more time in the United States prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and FIFA World Cup 2026,” a FIFA spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports in a statement.

”The FIFA President regularly accepts invitations to meet world leaders as FIFA develops and promotes the game globally.”

The Club World Cup begins with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami playing in the opening game against Egyptian club Al Ahly in Miami on June 14.

The Club World Cup final on July 13 and the World Cup final in 2026 will both be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump inauguration: FIFA president planning to attend