Who’s in the field so far for the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon
The 152nd Open Championship is right around the corner and the 156-man field is still filling up with a couple weeks left.
There is a final day of qualifying on Tuesday, July 2, with 288 golfers competing in a 36-hole final at one of four venues. The R&A website reports that there will be “a minimum of four qualifying places available at each venue” but there are still 25 open spots to be filled before they tee it up at Royal Troon for the first round on July 18.
There are also a couple of events on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour that can provide a pathway.
With that, here’s the full list of 131 golfers currently in the field (as of June 27).
Players in the 152nd Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg
Byeong Hun An
Mason Andersen
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Bjork
Denwit Boriboonsub
Dan Bradbury
Keegan Bradley
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Jorge Campillo
Patrick Cantlay
John Catlin
Alex Cejka
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Darren Clarke
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Sean Crocker
John Daly
Jason Day
Santiago de la Fuente (a)
Joe Dean
Bryson DeChambeau
David Duval
Austin Eckroat
Ernie Els
Harris English
Darren Fichardt
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Todd Hamilton
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Michael Hendry
Russell Henley
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Rasmus Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Aguri Iwasaki
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Matthew Jordan
Yuto Katsuragawa
Tom Kim
Si Woo Kim
Minkyu Kim
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Kazuma Kobori
Brooks Koepka
Gun-Taek Koh
Romain Langasque
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Justin Leonard
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Maverick McNealy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Guido Migliozzi
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Keita Nakajima
Joaquin Niemann
Vincent Norrman
Andy Ogletree
Thorbjorn Olesen
Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
Louis Oosthuizen
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Victor Perez
.J.T. Poston
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Gordon Sargent (a)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Shubhankar Sharma
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Cameron Smith
Sebastian Soderberg
Younghan Song
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
Sepp Straka
Jasper Stubbs (a)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Altin van der Merwe (a)
Ryan Van Velzen
Matt Wallace
Jeung-Hun Wang
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Qualified but not playing
Ben Curtis and Paul Lawrie