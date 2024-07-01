Who’s in the field so far for the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon

The 152nd Open Championship is right around the corner and the 156-man field is still filling up with a couple weeks left.

There is a final day of qualifying on Tuesday, July 2, with 288 golfers competing in a 36-hole final at one of four venues. The R&A website reports that there will be “a minimum of four qualifying places available at each venue” but there are still 25 open spots to be filled before they tee it up at Royal Troon for the first round on July 18.

There are also a couple of events on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour that can provide a pathway.

With that, here’s the full list of 131 golfers currently in the field (as of June 27).

Players in the 152nd Open Championship

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Mason Andersen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Bjork

Denwit Boriboonsub

Dan Bradbury

Keegan Bradley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Alex Cejka

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Darren Clarke

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

John Daly

Jason Day

Santiago de la Fuente (a)

Joe Dean

Bryson DeChambeau

David Duval

Austin Eckroat

Ernie Els

Harris English

Darren Fichardt

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Todd Hamilton

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Michael Hendry

Russell Henley

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Aguri Iwasaki

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matthew Jordan

Yuto Katsuragawa

Tom Kim

Si Woo Kim

Minkyu Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Kazuma Kobori

Brooks Koepka

Gun-Taek Koh

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Justin Leonard

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Vincent Norrman

Andy Ogletree

Thorbjorn Olesen

Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

Louis Oosthuizen

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

.J.T. Poston

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Gordon Sargent (a)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Shubhankar Sharma

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Cameron Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Younghan Song

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Altin van der Merwe (a)

Ryan Van Velzen

Matt Wallace

Jeung-Hun Wang

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Qualified but not playing

Ben Curtis and Paul Lawrie

