Field for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 is almost set but there are six spots left to fill
The countdown is on to the third men’s major of 2024, the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
The field will consist of 156 golfers when action gets underway on Thursday and with six days to go, there are currently 150 golfers in the field.
The list is made up of 82 exempt players and 68 qualifiers along with 15 amateurs. One of the exempt players is Tiger Woods, who received a special exemption. The full field will be announced Monday.
The final pathways to Pinehurst involve exemption categories 12 and 22.
From the USGA website, those categories are described as:
12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup, from the conclusion of the 2023 U.S. Open to the initiation of the 2024 U.S. Open.
22. From the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 10, 2024, iuf not previously exempt.
Robert MacIntyre, winner of last week’s RBC Canadian Open and currently ranked No. 39 in the OWGR, will most assuredly get one of the six spots.
If he is the only one who nabs a spot, then the last five spots will be filled via final qualifying alternates.
List of entries for the 2024 U.S. Open
Note: as of Friday, June 7
Byeong-Hun An
Ludvig Aberg
Sam Bairstow
Parker Bell (a)
Sam Bennett
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Gunnar Broin(a)
Jackson Buchanan (a)
Dean Burmester
Sam Burns
Brian Campbell
Patrick Cantlay
Frankie Capan
John Chin
Luke Clanton (a)
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Santiago De la Fuente (a)
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Stewart Hagestad (a)
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Harry Higgs
Rico Hoey
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Ryo Ishikawa
Stephan Jaeger
Benjamin James (a)
Casey Jarvis
Carter Jenkins
Dustin Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Sung Kang
Riki Kawamoto
Martin Kaymer
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Bryan Kim
S.H. Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Frederik Kjettrup
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Min Woo Lee
Eugenio Lopez Chacarra
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Willie Mack III
Peter Malnati
Matteo Manassero
Richard Mansell
Hideki Matsuyama
Logan McAllister
Denny McCarthy
Ashton McCulloch (a)
Michael McGowan
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Mac Meissner
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Francesco Molinari
Edoardo Molinari
Taylor Moore
Omar Morales (a)
Collin Morikawa
Chris Naegel
Alex Noren
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Chris Petefish
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Colin Prater (a)
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Charles Reiter
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Robert Rock
Justin Rose
Isaiah Salinda
Gordon Sargent (a)
Carson Schaake
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Jason Scrivener
Taisei Shimizu
Neal Shipley (a)
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Andrew Svoboda
Hiroshi Tai (a)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Joey Vrzich
Tim Widing
Wells Williams (a)
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris