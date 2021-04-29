After a few broken rules over Easter leave 20 loved ones ill, Quebec man warns other to follow COVID guideline

Sébastien Duclos says his 55-year-old aunt ended in intensive care in critical condition after a short family gathering. Shew as one of about 20 who got sick. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

Sébastien Duclos and his family have learned the hard way that even those living in rural Quebec risk much more than a hefty fine if they violate public health rules.

A short Easter gathering has left about 20 of relatives sick with COVID-19 and several of them, including his wife, ended up in hospital with severe cases of the potentially fatal disease.

This, after an exhausting year of following the rules.

"There have been no hugs for a year, no kisses and we keep our distance all the time," said Duclos, who lives in Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, Que., a town of about 1,000 residents south of Quebec City.

He's been careful at work and at home but as the pandemic wore on and winter melted away into spring, his guard began slipping, he said.

He's a welder for a mechanic and it's hard to keep his mask on all day, he said. So he had been leaving it loose or taking it off altogether.

And when Easter rolled around, Duclos and his family decided to have a short gathering. His sister and husband, a man he works with, dropped by with the kids to share a beer, exchange gifts and hunt for chocolate.

"We thought that our family bubble was foolproof. They were there for 45 minutes," said Duclos.

He said he was worrying more about police knocking on his door than catching COVID-19.

55-year-old aunt in intensive care

The next day, he headed off to work and his aunt stopped by to visit with his wife. The two women kept their distance and stayed outside, but weren't wearing masks, he said.

A short time later, almost everybody started showing symptoms. It's not clear how the virus entered the family circle or when transmission took place, but as is often the case with COVID-19, it spread fast and left some much sicker than others in its wake.

Among them was his 55-year-old aunt who spent seven days in intensive care.

"It was critical the first few days," Duclos said. "We didn't know what was going to happen. It was a disaster that could have been avoided."

Warning others to follow the rules

Now his family is on the mend, but the guilt still gnaws at him.

"I feel so bad," he told Radio-Canada. "I feel like a drunk guy who drove his car and hit someone. I feel like an irresponsible person."

But along with that guilt came his own battle with a disease he now knows is nothing to scoff at.

"I was very sick. I'm a guy who works 80-100 hours, I don't have time to be sick. But when this thing hits, it hits hard. It's not just a little flu," said Duclos.

Duclos is back on his guard these days, keeping his mask tight to his face and speaking publicly about his experience in an effort to warn others about the importance of following health guidelines — especially with variants on the rise.

He said he doesn't want others to have to go through what he's been through.

"If we're not careful, it will never stop," said Duclos. "Nobody can tell me it's just a little flu, an H1N1, an R2D2. It's not that."

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had a Gordie Howe hat trick as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 Wednesday night. The abrasive Senators forward dropped the gloves with Zack MacEwen eight minutes into the game after the Canucks forward objected to Tkachuk flattening Brandon Sutter behind the goal. The 21-year-old Tkachuk added an assist on Josh Norris' goal that made it 3-0 just 70 seconds into the second period. Tkachuk intercepted an errant J.T. Miller pass in the Vancouver end and sent the puck at the net. When it came back to him, he beat two Canucks to feed Norris in front of goal for his 15th of the season. Tkachuk, a six-foot-four 211-pounder, completed the Howe hat trick with a goal of his own at 16:13 of the second, thanks to a line change that allowed him to go in alone and beat Thatcher Demko glove-side for a 5-2 lead with his 16th of the season. Victor Mete, Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Colin White also scored for Ottawa, which had more jump on the night. Tyler Myers, Jake Virtanen and Sutter replied for Vancouver, which needed Demko to keep the score from ballooning. Ottawa outshot Vancouver 33-22. Down by three and needing points to stay alive in the playoff race, the Canucks pulled Demko with 7:20 remaining. He returned less than a minute late as the Sens just missed the empty net. White added an empty-net goal at 14:33 of the period when Demko went to the bench again, making it 6-2. It was his 10th of the season. The win moved Ottawa (19-27-4, 42 points) past Vancouver (19-21-3, 41 points) and out of the North Division basement although the Canucks have seven games in hand due to their lengthy COVID-19 hiatus. It was the fourth straight meeting between the two teams in seven days. Ottawa won the first and third, by 3-0 and 2-1 scores, with Vancouver taking the second, 4-2. The Sens came into the game having won five of their last seven (5-2-0) — after losing six of their previous seven (1-5-1). They improved to 11-10-4 at home this season. Vancouver gave Demko his second start since the team returned to action after the COVID outbreak. Braden Holtby had started four of the five previous games. Mete, acquired April 12 on waivers from Montreal, opened the scoring on Ottawa's first shot of the game. Taking a pass from Alex Formenton, he split the defence and beat Demko with a low shot at 2:04 for his first point as a Senator. While the edge in shots was only 11-10 in favour of the Senators after the first period, Ottawa goaltender Marcus Hogberg had a far more comfortable 20 minutes than Demko. The second period was all action with five goals — three for Ottawa and two for Vancouver — in the first seven minutes 23 seconds. Tierney and Norris scored 32 seconds apart as the bottom fell apart early in the second for Vancouver. Connor Brown won a battle deep in the Vancouver zone, feeding the puck back to Chabot for a shot from the blue-line. Tierney won the battle in front of the net to tuck in the rebounds 38 seconds into the period for a 2-0 lead. Norris scored seconds later, prompting an irate Vancouver coach Travis Green to call a timeout. His mask pulled down, he gesticulated at his players Myers pulled one back, firing a shot through traffic at 5:43 of the second for his fifth of the season. But Chabot answered 53 seconds later, to make it 4-1 with a shot from a tight angle after an Ottawa attack started by a Quinn Hughes turnover. The goals kept coming with Virtanen, notching his 100th career point, scoring after Hogberg misplayed the puck behind his net. Motte retrieved the puck and sent it back in front for an easy goal that cut the lead to 4-2. Tkachuk then extended the lead. Vancouver's Travis Hamonic and Ottawa's Nick Paul fought midway through the third period. Paul got an extra penalty for removing his helmet during the brouhaha. Demko made several great saves to deny Ottawa as the Senators pressed shorthanded. Sutter added a consolation goal for Vancouver at 17:43. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021 The Canadian Press

    LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven masterful innings, Justin Turner homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Kershaw (4-2) racked up eight strikeouts with one walk while never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base in his first win over the Reds since 2016. The lefty ace stepped up when the Dodgers desperately needed a strong start, preventing their first four-game losing streak since 2018 and allowing them to finish a 2-5 homestand. Matt Beaty drove in two runs with a pinch single on his 28th birthday during a six-run eighth inning, and Chris Taylor had an RBI triple and scored two runs as the defending World Series champions won for just the third time in 10 games. Nick Senzel matched his career high with four hits for the Reds, who wrapped up a 2-4 trip after taking two of three at Chavez Ravine. Senzel got three of Cincinnati's four singles off Kershaw, but the Reds were shut out for the fourth time this season. Sonny Gray (0-2) pitched four-hit ball into the sixth while striking out 11 — the most by any pitcher against the Dodgers this year. Gray yielded four hits and three walks, but left trailing 2-0. While Gray's bounce-back start was good, the 33-year-old Kershaw is still firmly on top of his game: He has pitched at least six innings with at least six strikeouts in five consecutive starts since opening day. Turner hit his sixth homer deep into the left field bleachers in the third. The RBI was the 20th in just 23 games for Turner, a former Reds draft pick. Taylor tripled over Nicholas Castellanos in right field in the eighth, scoring Turner from first. Beaty and Mookie Betts added two-out, two-RBI singles off Sal Romano. INFIELDER PITCHING After Romano yielded four hits, four walks and six runs, Reds infielder Alex Blandino took the mound and recorded the last out of the eighth, getting Turner to fly out on an 86-mph pitch. Blandino had pitched once previously in 2018, and he preserved his career 0.00 ERA. TRAINER'S ROOM Reds: OF Shogo Akiyama will play an intrasquad game Thursday. He is on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring, but is likely to make his 2021 debut next week. Dodgers: SS Corey Seager got a scheduled rest day. He had played in 23 of LA's first 24 games. UP NEXT Reds: After an off day, Wade Miley (2-2, 2.45 ERA) takes the mound Friday at home to face the Cubs. He has a career 4.50 ERA against Chicago. Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-0, 2.53 ERA) takes the mound in Milwaukee on Thursday. The Cy Young Award winner struck out 32 in 20 1/3 innings against the Brewers over three starts last season with Cincinnati. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

    MIAMI — The San Antonio Spurs do not expect starting guard Derrick White back this season because of a sprained right ankle, coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday. White was injured in the Spurs’ win in Washington on Monday. The fourth-year guard is averaging a career-best 15.4 points this season for San Antonio, which played 18 of its first 19 games this season without White because of a toe injury. “You can imagine, his spirits are not high," Popovich said. San Antonio was at Miami on Wednesday night. White is not expected to require surgery. Rookie guard Devin Vassell will take White’s place in the starting lineup, Popovich said. “When he gets minutes, he's played well," Popovich said of Vassell. White has averaged 10.8 points in 188 games over his four seasons in San Antonio. He’s been the Spurs’ third-leading scorer this season behind DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray. The Associated Press