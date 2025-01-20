Fernandez bounced from doubles, Dabrowski advances at Australian Open

Leylah Fernandez's run at the Australian Open came to a quick end Sunday as the Canadian and Ukraine partner Nadiia Kichenok lost their third-round women's doubles match in straight sets.

American Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia only needed 54 minutes to bounce Fernandez and Kichenok 6-3, 6-0.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., and Kichenok had no aces and went 0-for-3 on breakpoints. They only won 14 service points and three service games.

Townsend and Siniakova had four aces, two double faults, 20 receiving points won, won 34 service points and eight service games.

Fernandez lost her third-round singles match 6-4, 6-2 to American Coco Gauff on Friday.

Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals after bouncing Laura Siegemund of Germany and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 in a Sunday match that took almost 2 1/2 hours to play.

Dabrowski and Routliffe started slowly, but got stronger as the match progressed, finishing with three aces and a 73 winning percentage on first serves. They saved six of seven break points and won 43 points while receiving.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will play Miyu Kato of Japan and Renata Zarazua of Mexico in the quarterfinal round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press