Fermin leads Royals against the Tigers after 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (60-49, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (52-57, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (12-5, 2.66 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Tigers: Keider Montero (1-4, 6.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -163, Tigers +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers after Freddy Fermin had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-3 win over the White Sox.

Detroit has a 52-57 record overall and a 25-28 record in home games. The Tigers are 40-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 60-49 overall and 24-27 in road games. The Royals rank ninth in the AL with 114 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Royals are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wenceel Perez has 13 doubles, five triples and eight home runs for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 5-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 19 home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 17-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Royals: 6-4, .297 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Royals: John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (knee), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press