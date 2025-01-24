Ferguson leads Murray State against Belmont after 22-point outing

Belmont Bruins (14-6, 6-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-9, 5-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Belmont after AJ Ferguson scored 22 points in Murray State's 74-64 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Racers are 5-3 on their home court. Murray State is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Bruins are 6-3 against MVC opponents. Belmont scores 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Murray State's average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Belmont allows. Belmont averages 12.1 more points per game (81.2) than Murray State gives up (69.1).

The Racers and Bruins square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Pierre is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Carter Whitt is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

