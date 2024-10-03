Ferencvaros vs Tottenham LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs are in Hungary this evening as they look to make it two wins from two in the Europa League this season. Qarabag were dispatched 3-0 last week, a scoreline which doesn’t tell the who story as Radu Dragusin was sent off after just seven minutes and the Azerbaijani champions spurned plenty of opportunities to score.

Tonight should be far more straightforward for Ange Postecoglou & Co., though Heung-min Son and Destiny Udogie have been left at home to nurse injury niggles ahead of the weekend. Brennan Johnson could do with a rest, so young winger Mickey Moore should be afforded a first start on the wing to support Dominic Solanke, who will be celebrating England call-up.

It will be up to the hosts to set up to frustrate Spurs as they look to claim a famous result in their first game against an English team since beating Millwall 20 years ago. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick.

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Europa League game between Ferencvaros and Tottenham.

It’s a first ever meeting between these two teams, and a first meeting with an English team for Ferencvaros since they beat Millwall in the Uefa Cup two decades ago.

Kick-off in Hungary is a 5.45pm BST. Stick with us.