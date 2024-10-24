Fenerbahce vs Manchester United LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United LIVE!

There will be a very familiar face in the home dugout when Man Utd travel to Istanbul in the Europa League tonight. Jose Mourinho will be looking for revenge against the club with whom he won this competition before being sacked after two-and-a-half years in charge at Old Trafford back in 2018. It has been a hugely disappointing start to his Fenerbahce tenure for Mourinho, whose side sit fourth in the Turkish Super Lig amid mounting early pressure.

Opposite number Erik ten Hag knows all about pressure after weeks of further speculation over his United future, which has calmed down a touch in the aftermath of a battling goalless draw at Aston Villa that was followed by a comeback win over Brentford. But another poor night on the continent would surely put the Dutchman right back to square one after back-to-back draws against FC Twente and Porto to open the new-look Europa League, the latter having led 2-0 early on in Portugal.

United have a torrid defensive record on the road in Europe in recent years, while Mourinho has never lost a home match against tonight’s opponents in the whole of his illustrious managerial career to date. Follow Fenerbahce vs Manchester United with our dedicated LIVE blog below!

Fenerbahce 1-1 Man Utd

21:24 , Jamie Dickenson

64 mins: Saint-Maximin is at the centre of some good work from Fenerbahce, but they can’t create a solid opening and United clear.

Mourinho has brought on Rodrigo Becao for Osayi-Samuel.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Man Utd

21:22 , Jamie Dickenson

60 mins: Rashford can’t make contact for United but they win a free-kick through

Eriksen hits the wall with his effort and despite a mazy run from Rashford Fenerbahce clear.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Man Utd

21:18 , Jamie Dickenson

58 mins: It looks like the Mazraoui No10 experiment is over and we can say it didn’t work. He’s at left-back now.

Ugarte comes in late to help Mazraoui defend Osayi-Samuel and catches him late, but despite lots of rolling around from the player and protestation from the Fenerbahce bench the ref hasn’t given it.

Jose Mourinho has been given a red card for his protests and is now watching from the stands.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Man Utd

21:14 , Jamie Dickenson

55 mins: United make an early double change in this second half, with Hojlund replacing Zirkzee and Casemiro coming on for Lindelof.

Fenerbahce 1-1 Man Utd

21:12 , Jamie Dickenson

52 mins: Zirkzee latches onto a long ball downfield but can’t find a team-mate with his cut-back and Martinez gives away a free-kick.

GOAL! Fenerbahce 1-1 Man Utd | '49 En-Nesyri

21:09 , Jamie Dickenson

49 mins: En-Nesyri powers Fenerbahce level with a great header from a wonderful ball into the box from Saint-Maximin.

The home crowd have their backs up here and this could be a tough second half for United.

Back in action

21:05 , Jamie Dickenson

The second half is underway!

Onana double save

20:54 , Jamie Dickenson

Classic Jose Mourinho there, but really awesome to see that from Onana.

All-action Ugarte

20:53 , Jamie Dickenson

Manuel Ugarte is having a telling impact for United tonight.

Eriksen opener

20:52 , Jamie Dickenson

Christian Eriksen put United ahead with his fourth goal of the season.

HT: Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd

20:48 , Jamie Dickenson

United go into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to Eriksen’s tidy early finish.

Andre Onana has made a few incredible saves and Ugarte produced one block to deny a certain goal.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd

20:46 , Jamie Dickenson

43 mins: De Ligt uses his physicality to outmuscle Saint-Maximin and stop a potential break. United have been good so far, lots of positives for Erik ten Hag to take into half-time.

Manuel Ugarte is having his best game in a Red Devils shirt, Onana has made some great stops and Rashford has looked dangerous on the break.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd

20:42

39 mins: Jose Mourinho produces some theatrics of his own to mark Onana’s double save, which is one of the best pieces of goalkeeping you will see anywhere in Europe this evening.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd

20:39 , Jamie Dickenson

35 mins: Lindelof makes a crucial block to deny En-Nesyri before Onana produces a stunning double save to keep out Fenerbahce.

Fantastic goalkeeping from United’s shot-stopper there to deny En-Nesyri twice from close range.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd

20:36 , Jamie Dickenson

32 mins: Fenerbahce and United trade wasted breakaways, with Tadic failing to play Fred through after he made an enticing run.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd

20:31 , Jamie Dickenson

28 mins: United go forward through Dalot but his ball in doesn’t find a target and then Rashford’s run into the box earns a corner.

De Ligt goes up for a header against Soyuncu but the referee blows a free-kick for a foul.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd

20:27 , Jamie Dickenson

24 mins: Marcus Rashford comes within a whisker of doubling United’s lead as he dances into the Fenerbahce box, cuts back and curls his shot just wide.

Then United came very close to conceding, with Ugarte’s block stopping Tadic scoring from close range. Amazing recovery work from the summer signing.

Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd

20:22 , Jamie Dickenson

20 mins: A poor pass from Mazraoui concedes possession for United in midfield and Fenerbahce fashion a chance through Dusan Tadic, but his long-range shot is easily gathered by Onana.

GOAL! Fenerbahce 0-1 Man Utd | '15 Eriksen

20:18 , Jamie Dickenson

15 mins: Ugarte wins the ball back for United and Garnacho is released down the left wing, who plays the ball into the box and a combination of Mazraoui and Zirkzee tee up Eriksen beautifully who meets it in full stride to power home.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Man Utd

20:15 , Jamie Dickenson

13 mins: Fenerbahce break forward through Szymanski, who drives at the heart of United’s defence but he is brought down by Rashford who picks up the game’s first yellow card.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Man Utd

20:12 , Jamie Dickenson

10 mins: United win the ball high up the pitch and break but Rashford can’t find a team-mate with his ball in and Fenerbahce counter through Saint-Maximin.

A quick break brings a save from Onana before Martinez shepherds the ball out of play away from Saint-Maximin.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Man Utd

20:09 , Jamie Dickenson

08 mins: Saint-Maximin wins a corner with his first foray forward and he is someone United will have to watch carefully this evening. He’s started on the left wing so Dalot will be looking to keep him quiet.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Man Utd

20:08 , Jamie Dickenson

05 mins: The first chance of the game falls to Fenerbahce, with Osayi-Samuel finding some space down the right wing before cutting back and shooting into the side netting.

Fenerbahce 0-0 Man Utd

20:06 , Jamie Dickenson

03 mins: United have made a solid start in uncompromising circumstances, playing the ball around the back and keeping possession.

The atmosphere is boisterous, with the whistles and jeers from the crowd in the first few minutes genuinely ear-splitting.

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Jamie Dickenson

We are underway in a fervent atmosphere in Istanbul...

Mourinho on United 'moaning'

19:56 , Jamie Dickenson

Jose Mourinho hasn’t changed a bit. You’ve got to love him...

Kick-off approaching

19:51 , Jamie Dickenson

We are less than 10 minutes away from kick-off here in Istanbul...

Mazraoui move surprises pundits

19:48 , Jamie Dickenson

Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves have been left stunned by Noussair Mazraoui playing as a No10.

“I’m confused, I think his explanation was confused, I hope Mazraoui understands better what he’s got to do tonight than I do,” Scholes said on TNT Sports.

“I found that difficult to understand, I don’t see him as a No10 to bring the game together, I think Eriksen is perfect for that, I played against Eriksen years ago when he played No10 and he was brilliant, I think it’s his best position, the manager might be right, I hope he is right.”

Owen Hargreaves added: “It’s a massive surprise, every United fan seeing that will be thinking ‘Mazraoui is a ten?’ but maybe he sees something, he knows him from Ajax, he must have something up his sleeve.

“I’m with Scholesy, hopefully it goes well but it’s a huge surprise for everyone.”

Mazraoui playing at No10

19:39 , Jamie Dickenson

Okay scratch that, Erik ten Hag has revealed a major surprise with Noussair Mazraoui playing in the No10 role tonight.

Wow, first time he’s played there for United then...

United formation

19:18

It looks like Erik ten Hag has opted for three central defenders ahead of goalkeeper Andre Onana in the shape of Victor Lindelof, Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot given license to get forward as wing-backs.

United have just Christian Eriksen and Manuel Ugarte in central midfield, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford on the wings and Joshua Zirkzee up front.

Fenerbahce confirmed team

19:04 , Jamie Dickenson

Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Osayi-Samuel, Caglar, Djiku, Mert; Amrabat, Fred, Szymanski; Saint-Maximin, En-Nesyri, Tadic.

Subs: Irfan Can, Ertugrul, Becao, Yusef, Samet, Ismail, Zeki, Sukur, Hakan, Cenk, Dzeko.

Man Utd confirmed team

18:58 , Jamie Dickenson

Man Utd XI (5-4-1): Onana; Mazraoui, Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Rashford, Eriksen, Ugarte, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amass, Ogunneye, Casemiro, Diallo, Antony, Hojlund, Wheatley.

Mourinho hopes for United title reprieve

18:53 , Jamie Dickenson

Jose Mourinho says he hopes Man City are stripped of their Premier League titles, as it will mean he won the league with Man United and would earn a winners’ medal and a bonus from his former club.

City are currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Premier League over multiple alleged competition rules breaches between 2009 and 2018 and if found guilty could face demotion down the English football pyramid.

It has been suggested that City's many titles and trophies won during the nine years the alleged offences took place are not in danger of being taken away, but Mourinho joked that he could be awarded another Premier League winners' medal for the 2017/18 where his United team came second to City.

"As you know, we won Europa League, we finished second in the Premier League," Mourinho said.

"I think we still have a chance to win that league, maybe they punish Man City with points, we win that league. And then [United] have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal!"

Click here to read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Turkish test

18:28 , Jamie Dickenson

United are ready to take on Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

Thomas gets Frank on United job

18:07 , Jamie Dickenson

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has said moving to a bigger club “would not make my life better” but admits a new job could be a “challenge I need” amid links to Manchester United.

Frank was a candidate to replace Erik ten Hag in the summer and continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

But Frank has stressed his commitment to Brentford and said he is already at “one of the best clubs in the world”.

Click here to read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Head to head history

17:51 , Jamie Dickenson

Jose Mourinho was United manager when these two sides last met in November 2016, with Fenerbahce winning 2-1 at home.

The Red Devils have only won once from three visits to Istanbul.

Fenerbahce wins: 3

Draws: 0

Man United wins: 3

United face ghosts of their past in Turkey

17:48 , Jamie Dickenson

Manchester United take on Fenerbahce with Erik ten Hag, once again, in desperate need of a victory to both ease the pressure on his position and kickstart his side’s Europa League campaign. To do so, they will have to vanquish several ghosts of their past in Istanbul, notably Jose Mourinho.

The Special One - who took over the Turkish giants in the summer - is ready to “welcome” his former club and Ten Hag to town. Mourinho told reporters at his pre-match press conference that he “wishes the best to Man United since the moment I left”, but getting one over them, as he has with Porto and Real Madrid, would surely make him smile.

This clash will not only see Ten Hag come up against his most significant (post-Ferguson) predecessor, but two midfielders he used, and disposed of, at Old Trafford: Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.

The former midfielders are joined by a collection of ex-Premier League stalwarts fitting of any Turkish side in recent memory, including several with previous against United, namely, and ominously, Edin Dzeko.

Click here to read the full story!

(REUTERS)

Fenerbahce vs Man United prediction

17:42 , Jamie Dickenson

Given United have scored three goals in each of their last four European away games but not won any of them, goals and a draw seem like the most likely outcome.

That’s what we’re going with here, as Erik ten Hag’s latest attempt to build momentum is slowed down by the Special One and his motley crew.

2-2 draw.

Fenerbahce team news

17:41 , Jamie Dickenson

Fenerbahce left-back Jayden Oosterwolde ruptured his ACL against Samsunspor last weekend and joins Cengiz Under (groin), Ismail Yuksek (shoulder), Bright Osayi-Samuel (foot) and Irfan Can Egribayat (muscle) on the sidelines.

The likes of Filip Kostic, Oguz Aydin, Bartug Elmaz and Levent Mercan have all been left out of the club’s Europa League squad.

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho could replace Oosterwolde with either Mert Mulder or former United midfielder Fred at left-back, with Alexander Djiku moving over to right-back.

If Fred is used in midfield he could line up alongside his former Old Trafford team-mate Sofyan Amrabat, while former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin could start on the left as Youssef En-Nesyri and ex-Man City striker Edin Dzeko battle for the lone striker role.

(Getty Images)

Man United team news

17:31

Erik ten Hag is facing a mounting injury list ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Fenerbahce.

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire remain out, as do long-term absentees Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia.

Casemiro will need to be assessed after coming off towards the end of the 2-1 win over Brentford, while Mason Mount is yet to feature since a clash of heads against Tottenham and has been ruled out here too and Jonny Evans has not travelled.

Manuel Ugarte is an option to come into the side, with Bruno Fernandes suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the 3-3 draw at Porto last time out in the competition.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Rashford, Diallo, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Man Utd

17:24 , Jamie Dickenson

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery + app.

Free highlights: The TNT YouTube channel will show highlights from 10pm.

Welcome!

17:22 , Jamie Dickenson

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Manchester United’s Europa League showdown with Fenerbahce.

United are up against some familiar faces in the shape of Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho as well as players Fred and Sofyan Amrabat in Turkey.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul so stay with us for all the best build-up, team news and updates.