Fenerbahce pushing to sign €25m Barcelona forward on loan

With only a few weeks left in this summer transfer window, FC Barcelona still have to complete several of their transfer operations. Their pursuit of a left winger still continues without any signs of a conclusion, while they also have to complete some sales before the market closes.

One of the players whom the Catalans will be looking to part in the remaining time of this summer window is the 22-year-old forward Ansu Fati. The youngster was looking to impress Hansi Flick in this pre-season and thus get to remain in the Blaugrana team for the next season.

However, his injury has kept him from doing so, and it is clear that he is not going to have a lot of minutes next season. Thus, both the Barcelona Sporting Department and Hansi Flick are clear that the best way forward for him is to join another side. This endeavor should not be too difficult for the Catalans as several sides have shown an interest in him.

According to SPORT, the latest side to have shown an interest in the winger is the Turkish side Fenerbahce, with their head coach, Jose Mourinho, particularly keen for the player. The Turks have already contacted Barcelona to assess the possibility of a loan as they look to revitalize their team after their elimination from the UEFA Champions League a few days ago.

The Blaugranes could end up accepting such a proposal, as it would help them save a significant part of their wage bill. However, the player himself can choose to join another side, with the La Liga side Sevilla especially hopeful that Fati will join them.

Fenerbahce see Fati as a market opportunity and they can launch an offensive for him, with the €25 million-rated player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, also playing an important role in such an operation. However, the forward’s entourage prefers Sevilla, and the Andalusian team’s coach, Garcia Pimienta, is also confident he can get Fati back to his best.

Meanwhile, Olympique de Marseille and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also made inquiries about the youngster. Barcelona have left it to Fati to decide his future but would want a certain minimum amount of economic compensation for his departure.