Felix GRATEFUL for second chance at Chelsea

Joao Felix is grateful that Chelsea have entrusted him with a second shot at the Premier League after the Portuguese midfielder’s loan spell at the Blues back in 2023.

Despite not being a regular starter under Enzo Maresca, Felix is very happy to be back at Stamford Bridge and will have the chance to impress his boss in Europa Conference League action tomorrow night.

Felix has started just twice in all competitions this season but has struck up a very good understanding with fellow forward Christopher Nkunku.

The 25-year-old is keen to take his opportunity against Panathinaikos in the Athens Olympic Stadium tomorrow night and repay Maresca’s show of faith in bringing him back to the club.

“The time that I left Chelsea in 2023 I always said to my family and friends that I would come back to the Premier League,” he said.

“I loved my time, despite the bad moment that Chelsea were in that period. I loved the time I spent at the club.

“The league, the players, the environment. I always said that I wanted to come back and it happened earlier than I thought it would. But I always thought about coming back.”

Victory for Chelsea in Greece will solidify their status as pre-tournament favourites and will keep momentum going following a good start to the season.