Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime poses with the men's singles trophy at the 2025 Adelaide International on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia. (Mark Brake/Getty Images - image credit)

Canadian men's tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Sebastian Korda in the men's final at the Adelaide International on Saturday.

The Montreal native, ranked 29th in the world, took the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

It marks Auger-Aliassime's sixth ATP Tour title victory of his career.

More to come.