Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, shown in action at the Adelaide International, advanced to the men's final at the Australian Open tuneup with a semifinal victory on Friday. (Getty Images - image credit)

Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the final of the Adelaide International.

The Montreal native beat American Tommy Paul 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 in Friday's semifinal, which was a clash of two former Australian Open quarterfinalists.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 29th overall, will face Sebastian Korda in the final. The American defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the other semifinal on Friday.