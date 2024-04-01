Felicity Huffman Set to Take on First TV Role Since College Admissions Scandal After “Good Doctor” Spinoff Is Canceled

Huffman's role on 'Evolution' comes three and half years after she completed her full sentence in the college admissions scandal, which included jail time, community service and supervised release

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Felicity Huffman attends A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on December 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Felicity Huffman will soon be back on TV screens following her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Paramount confirms to PEOPLE that the Desperate Housewives alum, 51, will guest star as Dr. Jill Gideon — who is the ex-wife of the late Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) — on season 2 of the Criminal Minds spinoff Evolution.

Huffman’s character is “a brilliant biological psychiatrist, who agrees to help the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory,” according to a description from the streamer.

Amy Sussman/Getty Felicity Huffman speaks at A New Way Of Life, women re-entry program, gala hosted by her and William H. Macy on December 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“Jill is reluctant to return to the bureau’s elite team given her complicated history with David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and her dead ex-husband, Jason Gideon (previously played by original series star Mandy Patinkin), but soon realizes her specific skill set could help them uncover another clue to the elusive Gold Star mystery,” the description continues.

The series also stars A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and Ryan-James Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Huffman was previously set to star on the legal spinoff of The Good Doctor, titled The Good Lawyer. However, according to Deadline, ABC decided not to move forward with the show following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Huffman’s casting comes three and half years after she completed her full sentence in the college admissions scandal in October 2020, which included jail time, community service and supervised release.

In May 2019, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia's answers after she took the SAT examination.

Huffman served 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence in October 2019. She was also sentenced to 250 hours of community service and was on supervised release for one year.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy attend the premiere of "Krystal" on April 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, was not charged.

Throughout the scandal, Huffman appeared in three projects: Ava DuVernay's miniseries When They See Us, which was released in May 2019, Netflix's Otherhood, which dropped in July 2019, and the Amy Jo Johnson-directed film Tammy's Always Dying, which hit streaming services on May 1, 2020.



