“I feel there’s a good unity” – Germany’s Toni Kroos buoyant after win

Germany overcame a difficult Hungary test in Stuttgart on Wednesday, winning 2-0 with goals from Jamal Musiala and İlkay Gündoğan, but Die Mannschaft were made to work hard for their win and could have been a goal down inside the opening 20 seconds.

In certain stages in the second-half, Hungary grew into the game but it was Germany that got an all-important second goal. Beating a strong Hungary side is something in which Toni Kroos believes gives the team a ‘lot of belief’.

Speaking to Das Erste (h/t: iMiaSanMia), Kroos said: “You could see it was more difficult today than on Friday against Scotland. But we got through it well and won comfortably in the end.

“I think we’ve started to get through difficult moments like that. That gives the team a lot of belief and will be extremely important. Sometimes you can go behind and it’s important to react. It was nice to see that the national team is still capable of firing up the country.

“I feel there’s a good unity and I hope that will take us far.”

Germany’s 2-0 win means they have now secured a place in the knockout stages. It was a performance in which Gündoğan excelled in, while Kroos again orchestrated the midfield.

Julian Nagelsmann persuading Kroos out of international retirement has been a stroke of genius.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder