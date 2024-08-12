Advertisement

FedEx Cup Playoffs are set as Victor Perez hangs on to 70th and final spot

Victor Perez putts on the 14th green during the first round of the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The bubble didn’t burst for Victor Perez.

He lived on the edge all week at the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup regular season with the top 70 in the standings advancing for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Perez, a Frenchman in his first season as a PGA Tour member, entered the week as the Bubble Boy, but when it was all said and done, no player moved in from outside the bubble to qualify. It was just the second time and first since 2013 that there was no volatility at all.

Perez shot 2-under 68 on Sunday, saving a 6-foot par putt at 18 to finish T-33 and finish seven points clear of Davis Riley.

A week ago, Perez shot a final-round 63 in his native country to finish fourth in the Olympics. A week later, he had to play 36 holes on Sunday and then wait to see what Riley, whose only top-10 finish was a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune would do behind him.

“I think you're always nervous. This was probably a little bit closer to like a chance of winning a tournament because you're trying to really stretch as much as you can, whereas usually you're 25th place, you're just trying to improve but it's not as do or die,” Perez said.

He shot 69 in his third round in the morning and explained he didn’t know where he stood despite a friend at lunch asking him about it.

“I looked at Joe, my agent, and he had the biggest poker face going and he didn't give me any clue, so I actually didn't know where I was,” he said.

Riley, who battled sickness earlier in the week and called the postponement of play on Thursday a blessing in disguise, had good looks at birdie on the final three holes but couldn’t get any of the putts to drop.

“I gave myself a chance, I hit some really good shots coming down the stretch, I just couldn't make the putts,” said Riley, who shot 70 and finished T-38. “Proud of the way I hung in there on a long day and a week when I was a little under the weather. Having to cap it off with a 36 day took about every ounce of energy I had in me.”

Hisatsune was the last player with a chance to burst Perez’s bubble. He needed a solo second but made a bogey at the last to shoot 67 and finish a career-best T-3.

Here's the last five in and out

66. Seamus Power (T-28)

67. Nick Dunlap (MC)

68. Jhonattan Vegas (T-61)

69. Emiliano Grillo (T-59)

70. Victor Perez (T-33)

71. Davis Riley (T-38)

72. Andrew Putnam (MC)

73. Kurt Kitayama (MC)

74. Luke List (MC)

75. Adam Svensson (T-7)

Full FedEx Cup Playoffs field

Pos.

Player

1

Scottie Scheffler

2

Xander Schauffele

3

Rory McIlroy

4

Collin Morikawa

5

Wyndham Clark

6

Ludvig Aberg

7

Sahith Theegala

8

Hideki Matsuyama

9

Sungjae Im

10

Shane Lowry

11

Patrick Cantlay

12

Byeong Hun An

13

Russell Henley

14

Tony Finau

15

Akshay Bhatia

16

Matthieu Pavon

17

Robert MacIntyre

18

Sepp Straka

19

Justin Thomas

20

Brian Harman

21

Tom Hoge

22

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

23

Billy Horschel

24

Davis Thompson

25

Aaron Rai

26

Jason Day

27

Taylor Pendrith

28

Chris Kirk

29

Sam Burns

30

Corey Conners

31

Cameron Young

32

Tommy Fleetwood

33

Stephan Jaeger

34

Thomas Detry

35

Max Homa

36

J.T. Poston

37

Adam Hadwin

38

Si Woo Kim

39

Keegan Bradley

40

Matt Fitzpatrick

41

Austin Eckroat

42

Alex Noren

43

Tom Kim

44

Cam Davis

45

Denny McCarthy

46

Adam Scott

47

Max Greyserman

48

Mackenzie Hughes

49

Will Zalatoris

50

Jake Knapp

51

Harris English

52

Nick Taylor

53

Patrick Rodgers

54

Eric Cole

55

Justin Rose

56

Ben Griffin

57

Viktor Hovland

58

Erik van Rooyen

59

Maverick McNealy

60

Taylor Moore

61

Peter Malnati

62

Min Woo Lee

63

Jordan Spieth

64

Mark Hubbard

65

Brendon Todd

66

Seamus Power

67

Nick Dunlap

68

Jhonattan Vegas

69

Emiliano Grillo

70

Victor Perez

