FedEx Cup Playoffs are set as Victor Perez hangs on to 70th and final spot
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The bubble didn’t burst for Victor Perez.
He lived on the edge all week at the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup regular season with the top 70 in the standings advancing for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Perez, a Frenchman in his first season as a PGA Tour member, entered the week as the Bubble Boy, but when it was all said and done, no player moved in from outside the bubble to qualify. It was just the second time and first since 2013 that there was no volatility at all.
Perez shot 2-under 68 on Sunday, saving a 6-foot par putt at 18 to finish T-33 and finish seven points clear of Davis Riley.
A week ago, Perez shot a final-round 63 in his native country to finish fourth in the Olympics. A week later, he had to play 36 holes on Sunday and then wait to see what Riley, whose only top-10 finish was a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune would do behind him.
“I think you're always nervous. This was probably a little bit closer to like a chance of winning a tournament because you're trying to really stretch as much as you can, whereas usually you're 25th place, you're just trying to improve but it's not as do or die,” Perez said.
He shot 69 in his third round in the morning and explained he didn’t know where he stood despite a friend at lunch asking him about it.
“I looked at Joe, my agent, and he had the biggest poker face going and he didn't give me any clue, so I actually didn't know where I was,” he said.
Riley, who battled sickness earlier in the week and called the postponement of play on Thursday a blessing in disguise, had good looks at birdie on the final three holes but couldn’t get any of the putts to drop.
“I gave myself a chance, I hit some really good shots coming down the stretch, I just couldn't make the putts,” said Riley, who shot 70 and finished T-38. “Proud of the way I hung in there on a long day and a week when I was a little under the weather. Having to cap it off with a 36 day took about every ounce of energy I had in me.”
Hisatsune was the last player with a chance to burst Perez’s bubble. He needed a solo second but made a bogey at the last to shoot 67 and finish a career-best T-3.
Here's the last five in and out
66. Seamus Power (T-28)
67. Nick Dunlap (MC)
68. Jhonattan Vegas (T-61)
69. Emiliano Grillo (T-59)
70. Victor Perez (T-33)
71. Davis Riley (T-38)
72. Andrew Putnam (MC)
73. Kurt Kitayama (MC)
74. Luke List (MC)
75. Adam Svensson (T-7)
Full FedEx Cup Playoffs field
Pos.
Player
1
Scottie Scheffler
2
Xander Schauffele
3
Rory McIlroy
4
Collin Morikawa
5
Wyndham Clark
6
Ludvig Aberg
7
Sahith Theegala
8
Hideki Matsuyama
9
Sungjae Im
10
Shane Lowry
11
Patrick Cantlay
12
Byeong Hun An
13
Russell Henley
14
Tony Finau
15
Akshay Bhatia
16
Matthieu Pavon
17
Robert MacIntyre
18
Sepp Straka
19
Justin Thomas
20
Brian Harman
21
Tom Hoge
22
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
23
Billy Horschel
24
Davis Thompson
25
Aaron Rai
26
Jason Day
27
Taylor Pendrith
28
Chris Kirk
29
Sam Burns
30
Corey Conners
31
Cameron Young
32
Tommy Fleetwood
33
Stephan Jaeger
34
Thomas Detry
35
Max Homa
36
J.T. Poston
37
Adam Hadwin
38
Si Woo Kim
39
Keegan Bradley
40
Matt Fitzpatrick
41
Austin Eckroat
42
Alex Noren
43
Tom Kim
44
Cam Davis
45
Denny McCarthy
46
Adam Scott
47
Max Greyserman
48
Mackenzie Hughes
49
Will Zalatoris
50
Jake Knapp
51
Harris English
52
Nick Taylor
53
Patrick Rodgers
54
Eric Cole
55
Justin Rose
56
Ben Griffin
57
Viktor Hovland
58
Erik van Rooyen
59
Maverick McNealy
60
Taylor Moore
61
Peter Malnati
62
Min Woo Lee
63
Jordan Spieth
64
Mark Hubbard
65
Brendon Todd
66
Seamus Power
67
Nick Dunlap
68
Jhonattan Vegas
69
Emiliano Grillo
70
Victor Perez
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: FedEx Cup Playoffs are set as Victor Perez hangs on to 70th and final spot