FedEx Cup bubble watch: Who's projected in, who's out of the top 30 at the midway point of the BMW Championship

Adam Scott of Australia walks the 18th fairway during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – After a stress-packed week in Memphis just to qualify for the 50-man BMW Championship field at Castle Pines Golf Club, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley and Alex Noren all said they feel as if they are playing with house money.

“It's such a difference this week than last week, just looking at the leaderboard,” Bradley said. “I have no thoughts like I had last week. It just feels like I'm playing a regular event in the middle of the season, which is a nice relief.”

Playing with freedom, they are all contending for the title at the BMW and are projected to move into the top 30 and qualify for the final of three legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs next week in Atlanta.

Here’s a look at who’s in, and who’s out of the top 30 at the midway point of the BMW Championship.

Adam Scott (started at No. 41)

Aug 23, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Adam Scott after putting for birdie on the sixth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Starting the week at No. 41 in the season-long points race, Scott is projected to vault to No. 4 if he were to go on to victory. He talked after the round about the change of mindset after locking up a top-50 finish and a spot in all of the signature events.

"Leaving the range, I just kind of wanted to keep moving in the right direction, grind out and shoot under par and keep going that way. Then by the middle of the round I was thinking of how many birdies can I make. It's funny how that happens.

"But I do, I feel like I really don't have anything to lose this week. I can't go out of the top 50. I'm going to have a good schedule in the Signature Events next year. Of course I'd love to make it to East Lake, but now I'd love to win this event."

He added: "I felt like I've been kind of a bubble boy all year for things, and now it doesn't really matter. It's more about getting out there and playing. My game is in a good place, and that freedom is helpful."

Keegan Bradley (started at No. 50)

Keegan Bradley after a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley was the 'Bubble Boy,' but after shooting 66-68, he's alone in second and that has him projected to move to No. 11. Bradley was inside the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings for 43 weeks last season, but only one week this season.

Alex Noren (started at No. 45)

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Swede has been solid through 36 holes, carding a pair of 68s to sit in fourth place. He's projected to jump from No. 45 to No. 23. He, too, talked about how he's enjoying playing with a little less pressure this week.

"It's kind of a nice feeling. We don't usually have this in golf, and it can be a little bit more aggressive, and you've got only upside sort of," he said. "Last week was a little tricky mentally. I was not feeling great coming into the week. I got a little bit sick. It didn't really hinder my game. But with the heat and everything and then all the mental issues because that 50, it's a very tough line to draw there. You've got to be inside it."

Corey Conners (started at No. 33)

Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 22, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Conners holed a 184-yard approach shot for an eagle 2 on the par-4 fifth hole on Friday. That was the highlight of another solid day, this time a 2-under 70 to improve to 6-under 138 and T-6. He's projected to jump from No. 33 to No. 27.

Justin Thomas (started at No. 22)

Aug 23, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas, who finished No. 71 to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs last year by one, is currently projected to be the first man out for Atlanta. He's projected to fall from No. 22 at the start of the week to No. 31, but he's only five points out. He shot 72, four shots better than the opening round, and sits in 46th place heading into the weekend and still with plenty to play for.

Jason Day (started at No. 25)

Aug 22, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Jason Day walks to his shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Day shot nine strokes better on Friday with a 69 in the second round. He entered the week No. 25 and is projected to drop to No. 34.

Davis Thompson (started at No. 26)

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Davis Thompson of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Thompson, a Georgia product, is seeking his first trip to Atlanta for the Tour Championship. He entered the week at No. 26 and currently is projected at No. 37. He's currently tied for last after shooting 74 on Friday.

Denny McCarthy (started at No. 30)

Denny McCarthy of the United States hands his putter to his caddie on the third green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

McCarthy entered the week as the bubble boy at No. 30. He shot 2-over 74 and dropped to T-37 in the tournament and also projected at No. 38. He'll need a strong weekend if he wants to have a tee time next week in Atlanta.

