FedEx Cup bubble watch: Who's projected in, who's out of the top 30 at the midway point of the BMW Championship
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – After a stress-packed week in Memphis just to qualify for the 50-man BMW Championship field at Castle Pines Golf Club, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley and Alex Noren all said they feel as if they are playing with house money.
“It's such a difference this week than last week, just looking at the leaderboard,” Bradley said. “I have no thoughts like I had last week. It just feels like I'm playing a regular event in the middle of the season, which is a nice relief.”
Playing with freedom, they are all contending for the title at the BMW and are projected to move into the top 30 and qualify for the final of three legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs next week in Atlanta.
Here’s a look at who’s in, and who’s out of the top 30 at the midway point of the BMW Championship.
Adam Scott (started at No. 41)
Starting the week at No. 41 in the season-long points race, Scott is projected to vault to No. 4 if he were to go on to victory. He talked after the round about the change of mindset after locking up a top-50 finish and a spot in all of the signature events.
"Leaving the range, I just kind of wanted to keep moving in the right direction, grind out and shoot under par and keep going that way. Then by the middle of the round I was thinking of how many birdies can I make. It's funny how that happens.
"But I do, I feel like I really don't have anything to lose this week. I can't go out of the top 50. I'm going to have a good schedule in the Signature Events next year. Of course I'd love to make it to East Lake, but now I'd love to win this event."
He added: "I felt like I've been kind of a bubble boy all year for things, and now it doesn't really matter. It's more about getting out there and playing. My game is in a good place, and that freedom is helpful."
Keegan Bradley (started at No. 50)
Bradley was the 'Bubble Boy,' but after shooting 66-68, he's alone in second and that has him projected to move to No. 11. Bradley was inside the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings for 43 weeks last season, but only one week this season.
Alex Noren (started at No. 45)
The Swede has been solid through 36 holes, carding a pair of 68s to sit in fourth place. He's projected to jump from No. 45 to No. 23. He, too, talked about how he's enjoying playing with a little less pressure this week.
"It's kind of a nice feeling. We don't usually have this in golf, and it can be a little bit more aggressive, and you've got only upside sort of," he said. "Last week was a little tricky mentally. I was not feeling great coming into the week. I got a little bit sick. It didn't really hinder my game. But with the heat and everything and then all the mental issues because that 50, it's a very tough line to draw there. You've got to be inside it."
Corey Conners (started at No. 33)
Conners holed a 184-yard approach shot for an eagle 2 on the par-4 fifth hole on Friday. That was the highlight of another solid day, this time a 2-under 70 to improve to 6-under 138 and T-6. He's projected to jump from No. 33 to No. 27.
Justin Thomas (started at No. 22)
Thomas, who finished No. 71 to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs last year by one, is currently projected to be the first man out for Atlanta. He's projected to fall from No. 22 at the start of the week to No. 31, but he's only five points out. He shot 72, four shots better than the opening round, and sits in 46th place heading into the weekend and still with plenty to play for.
Jason Day (started at No. 25)
Day shot nine strokes better on Friday with a 69 in the second round. He entered the week No. 25 and is projected to drop to No. 34.
Davis Thompson (started at No. 26)
Thompson, a Georgia product, is seeking his first trip to Atlanta for the Tour Championship. He entered the week at No. 26 and currently is projected at No. 37. He's currently tied for last after shooting 74 on Friday.
Denny McCarthy (started at No. 30)
McCarthy entered the week as the bubble boy at No. 30. He shot 2-over 74 and dropped to T-37 in the tournament and also projected at No. 38. He'll need a strong weekend if he wants to have a tee time next week in Atlanta.
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: FedEx Cup bubble watch: Who's projected in, who's out of the top 30 at the midway point of the BMW Championship