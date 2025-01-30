Federico Chiesa keen to be a success at Liverpool

Federico Chiesa has stressed his determination to be a success at Liverpool after a stunted start to his Anfield career led to speculation about his future.

The Italy international looked lively on only his second start since joining from Juventus in August, having a hand in both goals of the 3-2 defeat at PSV Eindhoven.

Chiesa was a late summer window arrival – the only signing made for new head coach Arne Slot, with a deal done for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to arrive for next season – and he struggled for fitness after a lack of pre-season.

Federico Chiesa on his first 90 minutes, proving himself and life at Liverpool 🗣️❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2025

The match in Eindhoven was only his ninth appearance and that lack of game time had led to conjecture about his prospects and he was linked with a January return to Italy.

But there is no prospect of that as Chiesa is keen to bolster the club’s fight for four trophies.

“Since I joined Liverpool I’ve wanted to prove myself,” he told LFCTV. “I couldn’t for many reasons and getting 90 minutes after a big while, it was great because I needed it.

“There’s room for improvement, there’s room to get better and better, and being at the best of my game.

“We have a great team and it’s hard to play, but that’s normal, because I want to be here, I want to play for Liverpool, I want to challenge myself. I will be ready for my next opportunity.”

When everyone is fit Chiesa is currently last in the pecking order of the six forwards Slot has at his disposal and his preference to play on the right means he will always be behind Mohamed Salah.

He can also play on the left, but Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are already vying for that spot so the 27-year-old is under no illusions of the challenge he faces, however, he knows there will be times when he can contribute.

Liverpool are through to the last 16 of the Champions League, top of the Premier League, has 1-0 deficit to overcome at home to Tottenham in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final next week and an FA Cup tie at Plymouth – a game which will likely offer him his next chance to start.

Chiesa completed his first 90 minutes since June in the 3-2 defeat against PSV Eindhoven (Peter Dejong/AP)

“I’m playing with great players, I’m in a great team, we’re so focused on every competition,” he added.

“We want to challenge for the title, for the Champions League, for the Carabao Cup, for the FA Cup. There’s a great atmosphere, I’m enjoying myself here.

“Of course I didn’t get the chance to play for many reasons, but this is the first 90 minutes in a while, so I’m just focused on that and nothing (else).

“I’m enjoying being at the club, because Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the fanbase is just amazing. Playing at Anfield gives me shivers.”