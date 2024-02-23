Federal judge grants injunction in Tennessee lawsuit against the NCAA which freezes NIL rules

A federal judge in Tennessee granted a preliminary injunction, suspending NCAA rules regarding name, image and likeness benefits for athletes and indirectly easing the stress for University of Tennessee amid an NCAA investigation.

It’s a victory for the attorneys general in Tennessee and Virginia in their lawsuit against the NCAA and, potentially, for Tennessee in its fierce fight with the NCAA over NIL rules.

The injunction was granted in the Eastern Tennessee District by Judge Clifton Corker, who found that NIL rules caused irreparable damage to athletes.

The states argued that NIL rules must be suspended immediately because recruits are losing leverage without the ability to negotiate their fair market value in the NIL space and that Tennessee's reputation is stained by the NCAA's unfair investigation focused on NIL rules enforcement.

"For the reasons provided herein, Plaintiffs' Motion for Preliminary Injunction is granted," the decision said. "It is hereby ordered that, effective immediately, Defendant NCAA; its servants, agents, and employees; and all persons in active conce11 or participation with the NCAA, are restrained and enjoined from enforcing the NCAA Interim NIL Policy, the NCAA Bylaws, or any other authority to the extent such authority prohibits student-athletes from negotiating compensation for NIL with any third-party entity, including but not limited to boosters or a collective of boosters, until a full and final decision on the merits in the instant action.

"It is further ordered that, effective immediately, the NCAA is restrained and enjoined from enforcing the Rule of Restitution as applied to the foregoing NIL activities until a full and final decision on the merits in the instant action."

The decision could have a seismic impact on college sports, as the NCAA's rules banning NIL recruiting inducements are frozen for more than 523,000 athletes at 1,088 institutions.

College recruits and transfers can now negotiate and sign NIL contracts before enrolling at a university with no fear of breaking NCAA rules. Or, at least, they can until the case concludes, likely months from now.

But considering the NCAA already was under scrutiny involving antitrust laws, some NIL rules could be off the books permanently.

What it means for NCAA investigation into Tennessee

This federal case and the NCAA’s investigation into Tennessee aren’t directly connected, but the prior impacts the latter.

With the injunction, the NCAA will have a difficult time enforcing the most serious charges regarding NIL. After all, it would be attempting to punish a school for breaking rules in the past that are unenforceable and potentially illegal in the present.

“Considering the evidence currently before the court, plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their claim under the Sherman Act (antitrust),” Judge Clifton Corker wrote in his opinion in a denied temporary restraining order on Feb. 6.

The NCAA is investigating allegations that Tennessee broke NIL rules in multiple sports, including football, the Knoxville News has learned. But the university has not received a notice of allegations, so there’s an opportunity for the NCAA to back off after this ruling.

But charging Tennessee with breaking NIL rules may not be the NCAA's only option. It could try to reinterpret alleged violations as breaking rules regarding only boosters, even if those boosters were acting on behalf of an NIL collective.

If so, the NCAA investigation into the school could get murky despite clarity in the federal lawsuit over NIL.

Either way, the ball is now in the NCAA’s court about whether it wants to pursue its investigation into Tennessee and to attempt to preserve its NIL rules in the federal suit. Those decisions are separate but related because they deal with NIL rules.

