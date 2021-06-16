Fed keeps key rate near zero but moves up forecasts for initial rate hikes to 2023 amid upbeat outlook, stronger inflation

With the economy and inflation set to surge this year as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is starting to ease back from pandemic era policies aimed at jolting growth.

Citing an upgraded economic outlook and a spike in inflation, the Fed on Wednesday held its key interest rate near zero and vowed to maintain its bond buying stimulus but its forecast now shows two rate hikes in 2023, up from none previously.

Fed officials now see its benchmark short-term rate at a range of 0.5% to 0.75% in 2023, indicating they prefer two rate hikes that year.

While most of the officials said they want to hold the rate near zero through next year, only five foresee rates at that level in 2023. Two prefer one rate increase in 2023 while three envision two hikes and eight foresee an even higher rate by then.

As a result, their median estimate rose to a range of 0.5%to 0.75% in two years.

In a statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed reiterated that it would keep its benchmark short-term rate near zero until the economy returns to full employment and inflation has risen above its 2% target “for some time.” The central bank also reiterated that it would continue to purchase $120 billion a month in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to hold down long-term rates “until substantial further progress has been made toward” the Fed’s employment and inflation goals.

At a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m., some economists believe Fed Chair Jerome Powell could hint that policymakers might begin discussing a plan to gradually reduce the bond purchases at upcoming meetings.

The Fed also boosted its economic forecast, predicting growth of 7% this year, up from 6.5% at its March meeting. Fed officials believe a core inflation measure will end the year at 3.4% before edging back down to 2.1% in 2022.

The central bank is grappling with conflicting economic signals. The U.S. economy is close to completely reopening, COVID-19 cases have plunged and more than half the adult population is fully vaccinated. Americans also have saved about $2.5 trillion in aggregate as a result of government stimulus checks and a year of COVID restrictions and are they’re eager to bust out.

Story continues

Yet employment growth, while brisk by historical standards, has been less robust than anticipated, with an average 418,000 jobs a month added in April and May, about half the tally economists expected.

The shortfall largely has been blamed on worker shortages, with many Americans still caring for children who are distance-learning from home or preferring to stay on enhanced unemployment insurance. Those hurdles are likely to fade by fall as schools reopen and the extra jobless benefits run out.

Meanwhile, however, a core measure of inflation that the Fed watches closely increased 3.1% annually in April, up from 1.9% the prior month and well above the Fed’s 2% target. Fed officials largely have downplayed the rise as a temporary byproduct of a reopening economy and supply-chain bottlenecks that have caused myriad product shortages.

Some analysts believe the price increases could be more enduring as the labor shortages push up wages and lead consumers and businesses to expect stronger inflation. That faction argues the Fed should begin to signal that it will begin reducing the bond purchases next year and raise its key rate in 2023.

Before the Fed’s statement was released, Goldman Sachs reckoned it was too soon for the central bank to hint at tapering the bond buying because the labor market – Powell’s chief priority – “has not yet come far enough.”

“We’re on a good path, but we are a long way from home,” Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said last month.

But Morgan Stanley figured the Fed would hedge its bets and forecast one quarter-point rate hike in 2023 while Oxford Economics believed officials would predict two such increases. Morgan Stanley also thought Powell would say the Fed might “begin discussing a plan” to gradually taper the bond purchases starting next year at an upcoming meeting. The economists think the Fed will formally announce the roadmap in August or September.

The Fed is especially sensitive about hinting at such tapering because unexpected comments about paring back the bond program 2013 caused a leap in U.S. Treasury yields.

“It may be time to at least think about thinking about tapering,” Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker said earlier this month.

Biden and the market: Stocks post record run under Biden: Here’s what could happen next

Less spark on Independence Day?: Could a fireworks shortage affect July 4th celebrations? Phantom Fireworks urges customers to shop early

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Federal Reserve: Fed now foresees first rate hikes in 2023