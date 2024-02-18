Fear of God Athletics reveals first foray into college basketball with Indiana and Miami

Jerry Lorenzo is taking his first foray into college athletics.

After building Fear of God for more than a decade, the fashion designer will outfit the men's and women's basketball teams of the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes for select games through the brand's Fear of God Athletics pillar.

Lorenzo posted about the collaboration on Instagram on Friday, showing pictures of the black uniforms with Fear of God's ethereal imagery. The brand, which has a partnership with adidas, will outfit each team with uniforms and One Model sneakers. Each uniform is "redesigned and reengineered to the highest NCAA performance standards," Lorenzo said in the caption of his posts.

The Hoosiers men's team will wear the Fear of God Athletics uniform against Northwestern on Sunday. Indiana's women's team will wear the uniform in a matchup against Iowa and new scoring champion Caitlin Clark on Thursday.

The Hurricanes men's team will debut their look in a game versus Duke on Wednesday and the women's squad will don the special uniform against Pittsburgh on Feb. 29.

Fear of God Athletics presents Indiana University and University of Miami NCAA Collection. Select items arriving 2.24 on CONFIRMED. pic.twitter.com/ZJ6VFt5JhI — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) February 16, 2024

T-shirts, hoodies and pants from each school's collaboration will be available and their respective bookstores on the day of the men's games.

Fear of God previously had a deal with Nike, where the brand released an NBA collection and the highly-coveted Air Fear of God 1 sneaker.

After leaving Nike, Lorenzo, who is the son of former Chicago White Sox manager Jerry Manuel, announced his partnership with adidas that established Fear of God Athletics in 2020. Fear of God Athletics is the third pillar of the Fear of God brand, which includes the main luxury line and the more accessible Essentials streetwear brand.

Indiana has been with adidas since 2004. Miami joined the athletic brand in 2015, ending a 27-year relationship with Nike.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fear of God Athletics reveals collections with Indiana and Miami