FCSB vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League updates, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United are back in Europa League action tonight, concluding the League Phase with a tricky trip to Bucharest to face FCSB. Ruben Amorim's side are aiming to confirm their place in the last 16 and victory tonight will secure a top eight finish and ensure they avoid a two-legged play-off next month.

A point could be enough but the Red Devils would be relying on results from elsewhere going in their favour. Man Utd are, however, are at least guaranteed a place in the play-offs and they could finish anywhere between second and 12th in the table. FCSB start the night in eighth - the final spot to qualify automatically for the last 16 - so they too need a victory as there are as many as seven teams hoping they slip up.

It promises to be another dramatic night of European football as the first phase of the new-look Europa League format draws to a close. Kick-off at The National Arena is at 8pm GMT, follow all the action from FSCB vs Manchester United LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; The National Arena

Where to watch FCSB vs Manchester United

17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

17:29 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of FCSB vs Manchester United.

Both teams are already guaranteed a Europa League play-off place, at the very least, but tonight is about securing a place in the last 16 and therefore avoiding two extra games next month.

A win for either side will be enough for a top-eight finish, whilst a point could be enough for the Red Devils.

What a night potentially in store for us! Kick-off from the National Arena is at 8pm GMT.

Stay tuned for all the build-up.