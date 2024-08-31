FC Groningen allow former Scunthorpe and Motherwell striker to return to Scotland and join St Mirren on loan

FC Groningen have announced that Kevin van Veen has signed on loan with St Mirren for the 2024/2025 season. The striker, who spent time on loan at Kilmarnock last season, was not part of the clubs plans this season and they have been searching for a new club for the player all summer. The former Motherwell striker joined the side in 2023 but struggled to nail down a starting place.

The 33-year-old only made 15 appearances for the Dutch side and scored five goals. During his short loan spell with Kilmarnock he failed to score in 13 matches. Van Veen had his best spell with Motherwell during the 2022/2023 season where he scored 29 goals across all competitions. Prior to joining Motherwell, the striker had been quite the journeyman. He played over 180 times for Scunthorpe, scoring 41 goals. He also played for Northampton and other Dutch sides like Top Oss, SC Cambuur and Helmond Sport.

Van Veen will still be under contract after the loan spell expires, with his current deal running until 2026.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson