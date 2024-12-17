Fatal MMA fight near Edmonton linked to company cited in death of U.K. boxer

EDMONTON — The Alberta commission that sanctioned a mixed martial arts match that saw a fighter die says it did not know the event organizer was linked to a company cited for safety concerns over the death of a novice boxer in the United Kingdom.

Todd Liebig, the chair of the Central Combat Sports Commission, also says he does not know who sanctioned two upcoming MMA fights in Alberta the company has scheduled for March.

Trokon Dousuah died last month of injuries in an MMA fight on Enoch Cree First Nation, west of Edmonton.

The event was organized by Ultra MMA, a brand of U.K.-based Ultra Events Ltd.

Earlier this year, a coroner in the U.K. concluded fighter Dominic Chapman sustained a fatal accidental head injury in a 2022 charity boxing match organized by Ultra Events Ltd.

The coroner's June report said there's a concern of more deaths if the U.K.-based company doesn't improve safety standards.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press