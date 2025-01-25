Farmers Insurance Open live updates: Leaders battling breezy and difficult Torrey Pines

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Two of the last three winners of the Farmers Insurance Open have started the final round five shots behind. Heading into Saturday's final 18 holes at Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California, there are 14 players within five shots of the man out front, Harris English.

He leads the chasing pack at 9 under, holding a one-shot lead over Andrew Novak and is two up on PGA Tour rookie Aldrich Potgieter. There's a who's who of names in he chasing group, from PGA Tour winners like K.H. Lee and Joel Dahmen to first-round leader Ludvig Aberg and other rookies looking for their breakthrough win.

As if a packed leaderboard wasn't exciting enough, there are forecasted showers and breezy winds for Saturday in Southern California, adding another layer of difficulty for the golfers on an already treacherous and challenging layout.

Follow along as Golfweek provides live updates from the final round of the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open:

Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard

Keep tabs on the live scoring with this leaderboard at the Farmers.

Andrew Novak buries bomb birdie putt to take solo lead

It looked like Andrew Novak's birdie streak was going to end at two, but nope. From the back of the green, he hit a big swinging putt to the front hole location and the ball slowly trickled its way to the cup and in. Three straight birdies, and Novak is at 9 under with a two-shot lead after an English bogey.

Insane putt from Novak! 😱



Taking the lead in crazy fashion @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/qJ8gWcvXsy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2025

Andrew Novak ties lead at Farmers

Andrew Novak started the final round with a pair of bogeys. Now he has bounced back with a pair of birdies, and he's tied with Harris English for the lead at 8 under.

Sam Stevens making a move

The best round on the course early on? That belongs to Sam Stevens, who is 3 under thru 7 holes and has moved within two shots of the lead. He's 6 under for the tournament.

Sam Stevens drains it from 42 feet to move 3-under on his final round. 👏📈



📺 Golf Channel | @FarmersInsOpen pic.twitter.com/hssOCjZMcR — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 25, 2025

Wind causing havoc at Farmers

It's windy in the final round, and the leader are sliding backward. Potgieter, after an opening birdie, took three shots to get on the green at the par-3 third and made double to move to 6 under. English remains at 8 under but 1 over for the round, and after a pair of bogeys to start, Andrew Novak hit a brilliant shot into the third and made a birdie. Englishis the solo leader at 8 under, Novak and 7 and Potgieter at 6, and there's a big group chasing at 4 under.

Leaders underway at Torrey Pines

The leaders are off and have completed their first hole. Andrew Novak hit his tee shot right and was forced to layup, making a bogey. However, 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter made a birdie, only the eighth of the day at the opening hole, to get to 8 under. Then Harris English missed his par putt, meaning he bogeyed the opening hole and was tied with Potgieter up top.

20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter is looking to add to his impressive resume today as he plays in the final group @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/Rugw55P3On — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2025

Aldrich Potgieter has history on the line

Stats guru Justin Ray points out a trend of younger players winning in the past six years on the PGA Tour. Aldrich Potgieter, a rookie, can add his own name to this list with a win today.

From 1970-2018, only 5 players on the PGA Tour won before age 21: Ballesteros, Mickelson, Woods, McIlroy and Spieth.



If Aldrich Potgieter wins today, it will be the 7th time it's happened since the beginning of 2019. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) January 25, 2025

Joel Dahmen prepping for high winds

No hood, no problem for Joel Dahmen if the winds get whipping at Torrey Pines this afternoon.

Lol @Joel_Dahmen has cut off the hood of his hoodie Bill Belichick-style in advance of expected winds today pic.twitter.com/aVClF9P3ke — Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) January 25, 2025

Farmers Insurance Open 2025 Saturday final round tee times

1st tee

12:10 p.m. ET: Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, Beau Hossler

12:21 p.m. ET: Vince Whaley, Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore

12:32 p.m. ET: Taylor Pendrith, Luke Clanton (a), Noah Goodwin

12:43 p.m. ET: Zac Blair, Aaron Baddeley, Zach Johnson

12:54 p.m. ET: Thomas Detry, Hayden Springer, Chris Gotterup

1:05 p.m. ET: Jhonattan Vegas, Sahith Theegala, Sam Stevens

1:16 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Luke List

1:27 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Ludvig Aberg, Matteo Manassero

1:38 p.m. ET: Ricky Castillo, Kris Ventura, Wesley Bryan

1:49 p.m. ET: Lanto Griffin, Brandt Snedeker, Greyson Sigg

2 p.m. ET: K.H. Lee, Matti Schmid, Joel Dahmen

2:11 p.m. ET: Harris English, Andrew Novak, Aldrich Potgieter

10th tee

12:10 p.m. ET: Jake Knapp, Danny Willett, Chan Kim

12:21 p.m. ET: Harry Higgs, Sami Valimaki, Maverick McNealy

12:32 p.m. ET: Lee Hodges, Jackson Koivun (a), Kevin Tway

12:43 p.m. ET: Kevin Streelman, Will Gordon, Charley Hoffman

12:54 p.m. ET: Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun, Antoine Rozner

1:05 p.m. ET: Ryan Gerard, Norman Xiong, Jackson Suber

1:16 p.m. ET: Garrick Higgo, Danny Walker, Isaiah Salinda

1:27 p.m. ET: Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman, Frankie Capan III

1:38 p.m. ET: Patrick Rodgers, Vincent Norrman, Mac Meissner

1:49 p.m. ET: Chad Ramey, Cristobal Del Solar, John Pak

2 p.m. ET: Eric Cole, Steven Fisk

2:11 p.m. ET: William Mouw, Chandler Phillips

How to watch Farmers Insurance Open 2025

CBS and Golf Channel will carry live coverage of the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, as will ESPN+

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fubo. You can get Peacock here and ESPN+ here.

Saturday, Jan. 25

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, CBS

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

Where is the Farmers Insurance Open 2025?

Torrey Pines has a North and a South course, with the first 36 holes contested on both. After the 36-hole cut, the action will take place on the South, which is ranked No. 42 on Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play 2024: Top 100 U.S. public-access courses. Also, the South ranks fourth and the North is 11th on the Golfweek's Best public-access courses in California.

Genesis Invitational moving to Torrey Pines

Get ready for more Torrey Pines in a couple weeks.

The PGA Tour made official what Golfweek reported earlier this week — that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will head down I-405 from its usual home at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades to Torrey Pines (South Course) in La Jolla, near San Diego.

The Farmers won't be called Farmers after 2026

Farmers Insurance, which has been the title sponsor of the San Diego event at Torrey Pines since 2010, will not renew its agreement with the PGA Tour after its current contract expires in 2026.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Farmers Insurance Open: Leaderboard, live updates from final round