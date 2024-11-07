Farke on QPR, Aaronson and 'sticking to what you believe in'

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Championship match against QPR at Elland Road (15:00 GMT).

Here are some of his comments:

There are no fresh injury worries after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Millwall: "It seems like most of the players came through the game without major injury. There are one or two knocks and some tired legs. We have to see how they recover over the next 48 hours to be ready again in order to make some late decisions if we have to change it or mix it up. It seems like all the players who were with us will be available."

How convinced is Farke that he sticks to his principles amidst criticism of being inflexible? The Leeds boss said: "You can't be like a flag in the wind. You have to stick to what you believe in. Just because you don't win a game doesn't mean you suddenly go to 4-4-2 and stick the ball up front. That's not us, nor the habits we work upon. You work over a season and good managers over years to develop a game."

Farke spoke about Brenden Aaronson, who he said was the hardest-working player on the pitch at Millwall but can improve in the following areas: "Shooting - I want my number 10 to be with better concentration. Not shoot at the centre of the goal but choose one corner. Be convinced and a bit more tidy in the finishing. This is something he can definitely improve."