How far is Washington football traveling to play Rutgers? Air miles, travel time, more

One of the most significant consequences of college football realignment will be the travel required for programs to face off, especially among opponents on opposite sides of the country.

For example, Washington football travels cross-country from Seattle to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a Friday night Big Ten matchup against Rutgers. It marks the second time the Huskies have traveled to New Jersey to play the Scarlett Knights, with the former leading the all-time series 2-0.

One notable difference between Friday's game and the teams' home-and-home series in 2016-17, however, is that this one will be a matchup of Big Ten Conference opponents.

The Huskies' trip ties them for the easternmost game in school history, tying their previous 2017 game in Piscataway as the farthest east Washington has ever traveled for a conference game.

Here's what you need to know about the Huskies' long trip to New Jersey for its conference opener:

How far is Washington football traveling for Rutgers game?

According to the Washington athletics site, the only FBS programs further east than Rutgers are UConn, UMass, Army, and Boston College. Conversely, Oregon, Oregon State, and Hawai'i are the only FBS programs further west than Washington.

According to Air Miles Calculator, 2,402 air miles separate Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. Doubling that number to account for a roundtrip, Washington will travel 4,804 miles to play its conference game vs. the Scarlet Knights on Friday.

In all, the Huskies will spend roughly 10 hours in the air flying to and from the game.

Washington Huskies' East Coast college football games

Here's a look at Washington's previous games on the "East Coast:"

Sept. 1, 2017 , at Rutgers: Washington 30, Rutgers 14

Aug. 31, 2007, at Syracuse: Washington 42, Syracuse 12

Nov. 24, 2001, vs. Miami: Miami 65, Washington 7 (Orange Bowl)

Sept. 24, 1994, at Miami: Washington 38, Miami 20

Sept. 24, 1977, at Syracuse: Syracuse 22, Washington 20

Sept. 22, 1973, at Duke: Duke 23, Washington 21

Total travel distance for Big Ten Conference teams

All four newcomers to the conference in USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon, will travel the most among Big Ten teams this season. The Bruins, due to a season-opening trip to Hawaii, will travel the furthest distance for road games with a total of around 22,048 roundtrip miles for six road games.

Here's a look at how the far the former Pac-12 teams will travel for Big Ten and other games this season, via 247Sports:

UCLA ― 22,048 miles, 3,674 miles per road trip (Games at Hawaii, LSU, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska and Washington) Washington ― 17,522 miles, 2,920 miles per road trip (Games at Rutgers, Penn State, Iowa, Indiana, Oregon and Seattle, neutral site vs. Washington State) USC ― 12,710 miles, 2,542 miles per road trip (Games at Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, Washington, Las Vegas, neutral site against LSU, and UCLA Oregon ― 12,521 miles, 2,505 miles per road trip (Games at Purdue, Michigan, Wisconsin, UCLA and Oregon State)

