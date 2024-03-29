How far can DeMar DeRozan take the Chicago Bulls this season? Is it too much to ask for the ball club to get back to .500 by the end of the NBA’s 2023-24 season? And beyond the regular season, can they advance in the play-in tournament to the actual 2024 playoffs?

The veteran wing has been one of the most important parts of the Bulls’ late-season winning play, and they will need his veteran savvy if they want to achieve any of the goals we have listed above. Is Chicago asking too much of DeRozan, giving the relative inexperience of most of the rest of the players on the Bulls’ roster?

To talk it over, the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took some time to look into DeRozan’s role with the Bulls this season in light of trying to salvage some of the team’s preseason goals.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire