Fantasy football Week 7: Trade value chart and rest of season rankings
Now that we're more than a third of the way through the 2024 fantasy football season, there are only two ways to improve your rosters — waiver wire and trades.
Evaluating a fantasy trade can be a daunting task. Most managers value their players more than their actual worth. That's where the Week 7 fantasy football trade value charts come in. You can also check out my Week 7 fantasy rankings to help with lineup decisions this week.
The charts can be used as your very own fantasy football trade analyzer in standard, half-PPR (point per reception), and full PPR leagues. Someone sends you an offer? Simply pull out a calculator (on your phone, you don't need an actual calculator) and plug in the values for each player. Don't worry, six-points-per-passing-touchdown and superflex leagues are covered as well.
These value charts are based on my fantasy football rest of season rankings and projections.
Important note: If you're offered an uneven trade (I.e., a 2-for-1 or 3-for-1), include the values for the players you'd be moving to the bench or dropping within your calculation. For example: If someone offers you Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne and Rashid Shaheed (combined value of 62) for Kyren Williams (60), it might look like you're getting the better end of it. However, if you're bumping down, say, Tank Bigsby and Jakobi Meyers (combined value of 19) in the process, it's a net negative deal for you.
Another note: The "1 QB" values are for standard scoring leagues. Quarterback value diminishes in PPR formats, so deduct roughly 8% of their values in half-PPR and another 8% for full PPR. For example: Jalen Hurts' value in standard formats is 30. In half-PPR, his value would be 28 (deducted 8%), and in full PPR, his value would be 25 (deducted 16%).
The rankings are based on how players should be valued in 12-team leagues. Players are sorted in order of their half-PPR values.
(NOTE: App users might need to switch to a browser if the charts aren't showing up.)
Quarterback trade value chart
(Note: "6/TD" is for leagues that award six points for passing touchdowns and "SFLEX" stands for superflex.)
Player
TM
1 QB
6 PT/TD
SFLEX
Lamar Jackson
BAL
33
37
71
Jalen Hurts
PHI
29
32
67
Josh Allen
BUF
28
28
64
Jayden Daniels
WSH
27
27
62
Joe Burrow
CIN
17
25
54
Jordan Love
GB
17
25
54
Baker Mayfield
TB
14
23
51
Kyler Murray
ARI
14
13
47
Sam Darnold
MIN
10
18
46
Brock Purdy
SF
8
17
44
Dak Prescott
DAL
6
16
44
C.J. Stroud
HOU
6
16
44
Jared Goff
DET
5
15
43
Caleb Williams
CHI
5
14
42
Geno Smith
SEA
4
13
41
Patrick Mahomes
KC
4
13
41
Justin Fields
PIT
4
9
38
Anthony Richardson
IND
1
3
32
Daniel Jones
NYG
1
3
32
Aaron Rodgers
NYJ
1
11
30
Trevor Lawrence
JAX
1
9
28
Kirk Cousins
ATL
1
11
29
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
1
11
30
Derek Carr
NO
0
4
15
Matthew Stafford
LAR
0
8
25
Justin Herbert
LAC
0
6
22
Andy Dalton
CAR
0
6
20
Bo Nix
DEN
0
5
20
Drake Maye
NE
0
5
20
Will Levis
TEN
0
1
12
Running back trade value chart
Player
TM
STD
Half
Full
Saquon Barkley
PHI
63
64
64
Derrick Henry
BAL
64
62
60
Breece Hall
NYJ
58
60
62
Kyren Williams
LAR
58
57
56
Kenneth Walker
SEA
48
49
50
Joe Mixon
HOU
48
48
49
Alvin Kamara
NO
42
44
46
Christian McCaffrey
SF
42
44
46
Bijan Robinson
ATL
43
44
45
David Montgomery
DET
44
42
40
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
39
42
44
Jonathan Taylor
IND
41
41
40
Aaron Jones
MIN
34
36
37
Josh Jacobs
GB
38
35
33
De'Von Achane
MIA
31
34
37
James Cook
BUF
32
33
35
James Conner
ARI
34
33
31
Tony Pollard
TEN
31
33
34
J.K. Dobbins
LAC
31
30
30
Brian Robinson
WSH
31
30
28
D'Andre Swift
CHI
29
30
31
Chase Brown
CIN
28
29
29
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
27
27
28
Nick Chubb
CLE
28
26
25
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
24
24
24
Rico Dowdle
DAL
23
24
26
Najee Harris
PIT
25
22
19
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
20
20
21
Bucky Irving
TB
21
19
18
Kareem Hunt
KC
18
18
19
Jordan Mason
SF
19
18
16
Devin Singletary
NYG
19
18
18
Tank Bigsby
JAX
19
17
15
Isiah Pacheco
KC
17
17
17
Austin Ekeler
WSH
13
16
18
Raheem Mostert
MIA
18
16
14
Kimani Vidal
LAC
13
14
14
Travis Etienne
JAX
12
14
17
Tyrone Tracy
NYG
14
14
15
Rachaad White
TB
10
12
15
Zack Moss
CIN
12
12
13
Alexander Mattison
LV
10
12
14
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
10
10
10
Braelon Allen
NYJ
9
9
10
Ty Chandler
MIN
9
8
7
Blake Corum
LAR
8
8
8
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
8
8
9
Javonte Williams
DEN
5
7
10
Jerome Ford
CLE
4
6
8
Antonio Gibson
NE
4
6
8
Dameon Pierce
HOU
6
6
6
Ray Davis
BUF
5
6
7
Emanuel Wilson
GB
6
6
7
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
3
5
7
Jaylen Warren
PIT
3
5
8
Tyjae Spears
TEN
4
5
7
Trey Benson
ARI
4
4
4
Jaylen Wright
MIA
2
2
3
Tight end trade value chart
Player
TM
STD
Half
Full
George Kittle
SF
39
37
36
Travis Kelce
KC
30
33
34
Brock Bowers
LV
30
32
33
Trey McBride
ARI
30
32
33
Sam LaPorta
DET
25
24
24
Jake Ferguson
DAL
18
20
21
Evan Engram
JAX
10
14
20
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
13
12
12
Cole Kmet
CHI
13
12
11
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
9
11
13
Mark Andrews
BAL
12
11
10
Kyle Pitts
ATL
9
10
11
David Njoku
CLE
7
8
10
Hunter Henry
NE
8
6
5
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
5
6
6
Tucker Kraft
GB
5
5
6
Isaiah Likely
BAL
6
5
3
Dallas Goedert
PHI
4
4
3
Dalton Schultz
HOU
3
3
3
Overall Week 7 fantasy football rest of season rankings
Note: These values are for 12-team, one-QB leagues with half-PPR scoring.
Player
TM
QB
RB
WR
TE
Justin Jefferson
MIN
68
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
65
Saquon Barkley
PHI
64
Derrick Henry
BAL
62
A.J. Brown
PHI
62
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
62
Breece Hall
NYJ
60
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
58
Malik Nabers
NYG
57
Kyren Williams
LAR
57
Drake London
ATL
53
DK Metcalf
SEA
52
Tyreek Hill
MIA
51
Chris Godwin
TB
50
Kenneth Walker
SEA
49
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
49
Joe Mixon
HOU
48
Jayden Reed
GB
46
Alvin Kamara
NO
44
Christian McCaffrey
SF
44
Bijan Robinson
ATL
44
Cooper Kupp
LAR
43
Terry McLaurin
WSH
43
David Montgomery
DET
42
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
42
Diontae Johnson
CAR
42
Mike Evans
TB
42
Jonathan Taylor
IND
41
DeVonta Smith
PHI
40
Stefon Diggs
HOU
40
Marvin Harrison
ARI
39
Deebo Samuel
SF
39
Tee Higgins
CIN
38
George Kittle
SF
37
DJ Moore
CHI
37
Brian Thomas
JAX
37
Aaron Jones
MIN
36
Davante Adams
LV
36
Nico Collins
HOU
36
Josh Jacobs
GB
35
De'Von Achane
MIA
34
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
34
Lamar Jackson
BAL
33
Travis Kelce
KC
33
James Cook
BUF
33
James Conner
ARI
33
Zay Flowers
BAL
33
Tony Pollard
TEN
33
Brock Bowers
LV
32
Trey McBride
ARI
32
Jameson Williams
DET
32
Tank Dell
HOU
32
J.K. Dobbins
LAC
30
Brian Robinson
WSH
30
Xavier Worthy
KC
30
D'Andre Swift
CHI
30
Chase Brown
CIN
29
Jalen Hurts
PHI
29
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
28
Puka Nacua
LAR
28
Josh Allen
BUF
28
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
27
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
27
Josh Downs
IND
27
Jayden Daniels
WSH
27
Chris Olave
NO
27
George Pickens
PIT
26
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
26
Nick Chubb
CLE
26
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
24
Rico Dowdle
DAL
24
Jordan Addison
MIN
24
Darnell Mooney
ATL
24
Sam LaPorta
DET
24
Allen Lazard
NYJ
23
Khalil Shakir
BUF
23
Amari Cooper
CLE
23
Najee Harris
PIT
22
Courtland Sutton
DEN
22
Jakobi Meyers
LV
22
Rashid Shaheed
NO
22
Michael Pittman
IND
22
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
20
Jake Ferguson
DAL
20
Bucky Irving
TB
19
Kareem Hunt
KC
18
Jordan Mason
SF
18
Devin Singletary
NYG
18
JuJu Smith-Schuster
KC
18
DeAndre Hopkins
TEN
18
Christian Watson
GB
18
Jordan Love
GB
17
Joe Burrow
CIN
17
Tank Bigsby
JAX
17
Isiah Pacheco
KC
17
Demario Douglas
NE
17
Christian Kirk
JAX
17
Austin Ekeler
WSH
16
Raheem Mostert
MIA
16
Calvin Ridley
TEN
16
Keenan Allen
CHI
16
Rome Odunze
CHI
15
Baker Mayfield
TB
14
Kyler Murray
ARI
14
Kimani Vidal
LAC
14
Travis Etienne
JAX
14
Tyrone Tracy
NYG
14
Ladd McConkey
LAC
14
Evan Engram
JAX
14
Xavier Legette
CAR
13
Jalen Tolbert
DAL
13
Rachaad White
TB
12
Zack Moss
CIN
12
Alexander Mattison
LV
12
Romeo Doubs
GB
12
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
12
Cole Kmet
CHI
12
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
11
Mark Andrews
BAL
11
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
10
Kyle Pitts
ATL
10
Sam Darnold
MIN
10
Braelon Allen
NYJ
9
Brock Purdy
SF
8
Ty Chandler
MIN
8
Blake Corum
LAR
8
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
8
Tyler Lockett
SEA
8
David Njoku
CLE
8
Javonte Williams
DEN
7
Quentin Johnston
LAC
7
Dak Prescott
DAL
6
Jerome Ford
CLE
6
Antonio Gibson
NE
6
Dameon Pierce
HOU
6
Ray Davis
BUF
6
Emanuel Wilson
GB
6
Hunter Henry
NE
6
C.J. Stroud
HOU
6
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
6
Tucker Kraft
GB
5
Jared Goff
DET
5
Caleb Williams
CHI
5
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
5
Jaylen Warren
PIT
5
Tyjae Spears
TEN
5
Isaiah Likely
BAL
5
Geno Smith
SEA
4
Patrick Mahomes
KC
4
Justin Fields
PIT
4
