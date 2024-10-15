Advertisement

Fantasy football Week 7: Trade value chart and rest of season rankings

elisha twerski, usa today
·10 min read

Now that we're more than a third of the way through the 2024 fantasy football season, there are only two ways to improve your rosters — waiver wire and trades.

Evaluating a fantasy trade can be a daunting task. Most managers value their players more than their actual worth. That's where the Week 7 fantasy football trade value charts come in. You can also check out my Week 7 fantasy rankings to help with lineup decisions this week.

The charts can be used as your very own fantasy football trade analyzer in standard, half-PPR (point per reception), and full PPR leagues. Someone sends you an offer? Simply pull out a calculator (on your phone, you don't need an actual calculator) and plug in the values for each player. Don't worry, six-points-per-passing-touchdown and superflex leagues are covered as well.

Through five games this season, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 26 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns.
These value charts are based on my fantasy football rest of season rankings and projections.

Important note: If you're offered an uneven trade (I.e., a 2-for-1 or 3-for-1), include the values for the players you'd be moving to the bench or dropping within your calculation. For example: If someone offers you Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne and Rashid Shaheed (combined value of 62) for Kyren Williams (60), it might look like you're getting the better end of it. However, if you're bumping down, say, Tank Bigsby and Jakobi Meyers (combined value of 19) in the process, it's a net negative deal for you.

Another note: The "1 QB" values are for standard scoring leagues. Quarterback value diminishes in PPR formats, so deduct roughly 8% of their values in half-PPR and another 8% for full PPR. For example: Jalen Hurts' value in standard formats is 30. In half-PPR, his value would be 28 (deducted 8%), and in full PPR, his value would be 25 (deducted 16%).

The rankings are based on how players should be valued in 12-team leagues. Players are sorted in order of their half-PPR values.

(NOTE: App users might need to switch to a browser if the charts aren't showing up.)

Quarterback trade value chart

(Note: "6/TD" is for leagues that award six points for passing touchdowns and "SFLEX" stands for superflex.)

Player

TM

1 QB

6 PT/TD

SFLEX

Lamar Jackson

BAL

33

37

71

Jalen Hurts

PHI

29

32

67

Josh Allen

BUF

28

28

64

Jayden Daniels

WSH

27

27

62

Joe Burrow

CIN

17

25

54

Jordan Love

GB

17

25

54

Baker Mayfield

TB

14

23

51

Kyler Murray

ARI

14

13

47

Sam Darnold

MIN

10

18

46

Brock Purdy

SF

8

17

44

Dak Prescott

DAL

6

16

44

C.J. Stroud

HOU

6

16

44

Jared Goff

DET

5

15

43

Caleb Williams

CHI

5

14

42

Geno Smith

SEA

4

13

41

Patrick Mahomes

KC

4

13

41

Justin Fields

PIT

4

9

38

Anthony Richardson

IND

1

3

32

Daniel Jones

NYG

1

3

32

Aaron Rodgers

NYJ

1

11

30

Trevor Lawrence

JAX

1

9

28

Kirk Cousins

ATL

1

11

29

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

1

11

30

Derek Carr

NO

0

4

15

Matthew Stafford

LAR

0

8

25

Justin Herbert

LAC

0

6

22

Andy Dalton

CAR

0

6

20

Bo Nix

DEN

0

5

20

Drake Maye

NE

0

5

20

Will Levis

TEN

0

1

12

Running back trade value chart

Player

TM

STD

Half

Full

Saquon Barkley

PHI

63

64

64

Derrick Henry

BAL

64

62

60

Breece Hall

NYJ

58

60

62

Kyren Williams

LAR

58

57

56

Kenneth Walker

SEA

48

49

50

Joe Mixon

HOU

48

48

49

Alvin Kamara

NO

42

44

46

Christian McCaffrey

SF

42

44

46

Bijan Robinson

ATL

43

44

45

David Montgomery

DET

44

42

40

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

39

42

44

Jonathan Taylor

IND

41

41

40

Aaron Jones

MIN

34

36

37

Josh Jacobs

GB

38

35

33

De'Von Achane

MIA

31

34

37

James Cook

BUF

32

33

35

James Conner

ARI

34

33

31

Tony Pollard

TEN

31

33

34

J.K. Dobbins

LAC

31

30

30

Brian Robinson

WSH

31

30

28

D'Andre Swift

CHI

29

30

31

Chase Brown

CIN

28

29

29

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

27

27

28

Nick Chubb

CLE

28

26

25

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

24

24

24

Rico Dowdle

DAL

23

24

26

Najee Harris

PIT

25

22

19

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

20

20

21

Bucky Irving

TB

21

19

18

Kareem Hunt

KC

18

18

19

Jordan Mason

SF

19

18

16

Devin Singletary

NYG

19

18

18

Tank Bigsby

JAX

19

17

15

Isiah Pacheco

KC

17

17

17

Austin Ekeler

WSH

13

16

18

Raheem Mostert

MIA

18

16

14

Kimani Vidal

LAC

13

14

14

Travis Etienne

JAX

12

14

17

Tyrone Tracy

NYG

14

14

15

Rachaad White

TB

10

12

15

Zack Moss

CIN

12

12

13

Alexander Mattison

LV

10

12

14

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

10

10

10

Braelon Allen

NYJ

9

9

10

Ty Chandler

MIN

9

8

7

Blake Corum

LAR

8

8

8

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

8

8

9

Javonte Williams

DEN

5

7

10

Jerome Ford

CLE

4

6

8

Antonio Gibson

NE

4

6

8

Dameon Pierce

HOU

6

6

6

Ray Davis

BUF

5

6

7

Emanuel Wilson

GB

6

6

7

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

3

5

7

Jaylen Warren

PIT

3

5

8

Tyjae Spears

TEN

4

5

7

Trey Benson

ARI

4

4

4

Jaylen Wright

MIA

2

2

3

Tight end trade value chart

Player

TM

STD

Half

Full

George Kittle

SF

39

37

36

Travis Kelce

KC

30

33

34

Brock Bowers

LV

30

32

33

Trey McBride

ARI

30

32

33

Sam LaPorta

DET

25

24

24

Jake Ferguson

DAL

18

20

21

Evan Engram

JAX

10

14

20

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

13

12

12

Cole Kmet

CHI

13

12

11

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

9

11

13

Mark Andrews

BAL

12

11

10

Kyle Pitts

ATL

9

10

11

David Njoku

CLE

7

8

10

Hunter Henry

NE

8

6

5

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

5

6

6

Tucker Kraft

GB

5

5

6

Isaiah Likely

BAL

6

5

3

Dallas Goedert

PHI

4

4

3

Dalton Schultz

HOU

3

3

3

Overall Week 7 fantasy football rest of season rankings

Note: These values are for 12-team, one-QB leagues with half-PPR scoring.

Player

TM

QB

RB

WR

TE

Justin Jefferson

MIN

 

 

68

 

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

 

 

65

 

Saquon Barkley

PHI

 

64

 

 

Derrick Henry

BAL

 

62

 

 

A.J. Brown

PHI

 

 

62

 

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

 

 

62

 

Breece Hall

NYJ

 

60

 

 

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

 

 

58

 

Malik Nabers

NYG

 

 

57

 

Kyren Williams

LAR

 

57

 

 

Drake London

ATL

 

 

53

 

DK Metcalf

SEA

 

 

52

 

Tyreek Hill

MIA

 

 

51

 

Chris Godwin

TB

 

 

50

 

Kenneth Walker

SEA

 

49

 

 

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

 

 

49

 

Joe Mixon

HOU

 

48

 

 

Jayden Reed

GB

 

 

46

 

Alvin Kamara

NO

 

44

 

 

Christian McCaffrey

SF

 

44

 

 

Bijan Robinson

ATL

 

44

 

 

Cooper Kupp

LAR

 

 

43

 

Terry McLaurin

WSH

 

 

43

 

David Montgomery

DET

 

42

 

 

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

 

42

 

 

Diontae Johnson

CAR

 

 

42

 

Mike Evans

TB

 

 

42

 

Jonathan Taylor

IND

 

41

 

 

DeVonta Smith

PHI

 

 

40

 

Stefon Diggs

HOU

 

 

40

 

Marvin Harrison

ARI

 

 

39

 

Deebo Samuel

SF

 

 

39

 

Tee Higgins

CIN

 

 

38

 

George Kittle

SF

 

 

 

37

DJ Moore

CHI

 

 

37

 

Brian Thomas

JAX

 

 

37

 

Aaron Jones

MIN

 

36

 

 

Davante Adams

LV

 

 

36

 

Nico Collins

HOU

 

 

36

 

Josh Jacobs

GB

 

35

 

 

De'Von Achane

MIA

 

34

 

 

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

 

 

34

 

Lamar Jackson

BAL

33

 

 

 

Travis Kelce

KC

 

 

 

33

James Cook

BUF

 

33

 

 

James Conner

ARI

 

33

 

 

Zay Flowers

BAL

 

 

33

 

Tony Pollard

TEN

 

33

 

 

Brock Bowers

LV

 

 

 

32

Trey McBride

ARI

 

 

 

32

Jameson Williams

DET

 

 

32

 

Tank Dell

HOU

 

 

32

 

J.K. Dobbins

LAC

 

30

 

 

Brian Robinson

WSH

 

30

 

 

Xavier Worthy

KC

 

 

30

 

D'Andre Swift

CHI

 

30

 

 

Chase Brown

CIN

 

29

 

 

Jalen Hurts

PHI

29

 

 

 

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

 

 

28

 

Puka Nacua

LAR

 

 

28

 

Josh Allen

BUF

28

 

 

 

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

 

27

 

 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

 

 

27

 

Josh Downs

IND

 

 

27

 

Jayden Daniels

WSH

27

 

 

 

Chris Olave

NO

 

 

27

 

George Pickens

PIT

 

 

26

 

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

 

 

26

 

Nick Chubb

CLE

 

26

 

 

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

 

24

 

 

Rico Dowdle

DAL

 

24

 

 

Jordan Addison

MIN

 

 

24

 

Darnell Mooney

ATL

 

 

24

 

Sam LaPorta

DET

 

 

 

24

Allen Lazard

NYJ

 

 

23

 

Khalil Shakir

BUF

 

 

23

 

Amari Cooper

CLE

 

 

23

 

Najee Harris

PIT

 

22

 

 

Courtland Sutton

DEN

 

 

22

 

Jakobi Meyers

LV

 

 

22

 

Rashid Shaheed

NO

 

 

22

 

Michael Pittman

IND

 

 

22

 

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

 

20

 

 

Jake Ferguson

DAL

 

 

 

20

Bucky Irving

TB

 

19

 

 

Kareem Hunt

KC

 

18

 

 

Jordan Mason

SF

 

18

 

 

Devin Singletary

NYG

 

18

 

 

JuJu Smith-Schuster

KC

 

 

18

 

DeAndre Hopkins

TEN

 

 

18

 

Christian Watson

GB

 

 

18

 

Jordan Love

GB

17

 

 

 

Joe Burrow

CIN

17

 

 

 

Tank Bigsby

JAX

 

17

 

 

Isiah Pacheco

KC

 

17

 

 

Demario Douglas

NE

 

 

17

 

Christian Kirk

JAX

 

 

17

 

Austin Ekeler

WSH

 

16

 

 

Raheem Mostert

MIA

 

16

 

 

Calvin Ridley

TEN

 

 

16

 

Keenan Allen

CHI

 

 

16

 

Rome Odunze

CHI

 

 

15

 

Baker Mayfield

TB

14

 

 

 

Kyler Murray

ARI

14

 

 

 

Kimani Vidal

LAC

 

14

 

 

Travis Etienne

JAX

 

14

 

 

Tyrone Tracy

NYG

 

14

 

 

Ladd McConkey

LAC

 

 

14

 

Evan Engram

JAX

 

 

 

14

Xavier Legette

CAR

 

 

13

 

Jalen Tolbert

DAL

 

 

13

 

Rachaad White

TB

 

12

 

 

Zack Moss

CIN

 

12

 

 

Alexander Mattison

LV

 

12

 

 

Romeo Doubs

GB

 

 

12

 

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

 

 

 

12

Cole Kmet

CHI

 

 

 

12

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

 

 

 

11

Mark Andrews

BAL

 

 

 

11

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

 

10

 

 

Kyle Pitts

ATL

 

 

 

10

Sam Darnold

MIN

10

 

 

 

Braelon Allen

NYJ

 

9

 

 

Brock Purdy

SF

8

 

 

 

Ty Chandler

MIN

 

8

 

 

Blake Corum

LAR

 

8

 

 

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

 

8

 

 

Tyler Lockett

SEA

 

 

8

 

David Njoku

CLE

 

 

 

8

Javonte Williams

DEN

 

7

 

 

Quentin Johnston

LAC

 

 

7

 

Dak Prescott

DAL

6

 

 

 

Jerome Ford

CLE

 

6

 

 

Antonio Gibson

NE

 

6

 

 

Dameon Pierce

HOU

 

6

 

 

Ray Davis

BUF

 

6

 

 

Emanuel Wilson

GB

 

6

 

 

Hunter Henry

NE

 

 

 

6

C.J. Stroud

HOU

6

 

 

 

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

 

 

 

6

Tucker Kraft

GB

 

 

 

5

Jared Goff

DET

5

 

 

 

Caleb Williams

CHI

5

 

 

 

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

 

5

 

 

Jaylen Warren

PIT

 

5

 

 

Tyjae Spears

TEN

 

5

 

 

Isaiah Likely

BAL

 

 

 

5

Geno Smith

SEA

4

 

 

 

Patrick Mahomes

KC

4

 

 

 

Justin Fields

PIT

4

 

 

