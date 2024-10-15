Fantasy football Week 7: Trade value chart and rest of season rankings

Now that we're more than a third of the way through the 2024 fantasy football season, there are only two ways to improve your rosters — waiver wire and trades.

Evaluating a fantasy trade can be a daunting task. Most managers value their players more than their actual worth. That's where the Week 7 fantasy football trade value charts come in. You can also check out my Week 7 fantasy rankings to help with lineup decisions this week.

The charts can be used as your very own fantasy football trade analyzer in standard, half-PPR (point per reception), and full PPR leagues. Someone sends you an offer? Simply pull out a calculator (on your phone, you don't need an actual calculator) and plug in the values for each player. Don't worry, six-points-per-passing-touchdown and superflex leagues are covered as well.

Through five games this season, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 26 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

These value charts are based on my fantasy football rest of season rankings and projections.

Important note: If you're offered an uneven trade (I.e., a 2-for-1 or 3-for-1), include the values for the players you'd be moving to the bench or dropping within your calculation. For example: If someone offers you Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne and Rashid Shaheed (combined value of 62) for Kyren Williams (60), it might look like you're getting the better end of it. However, if you're bumping down, say, Tank Bigsby and Jakobi Meyers (combined value of 19) in the process, it's a net negative deal for you.

Another note: The "1 QB" values are for standard scoring leagues. Quarterback value diminishes in PPR formats, so deduct roughly 8% of their values in half-PPR and another 8% for full PPR. For example: Jalen Hurts' value in standard formats is 30. In half-PPR, his value would be 28 (deducted 8%), and in full PPR, his value would be 25 (deducted 16%).

The rankings are based on how players should be valued in 12-team leagues. Players are sorted in order of their half-PPR values.

(NOTE: App users might need to switch to a browser if the charts aren't showing up.)

Quarterback trade value chart

(Note: "6/TD" is for leagues that award six points for passing touchdowns and "SFLEX" stands for superflex.)

Player TM 1 QB 6 PT/TD SFLEX Lamar Jackson BAL 33 37 71 Jalen Hurts PHI 29 32 67 Josh Allen BUF 28 28 64 Jayden Daniels WSH 27 27 62 Joe Burrow CIN 17 25 54 Jordan Love GB 17 25 54 Baker Mayfield TB 14 23 51 Kyler Murray ARI 14 13 47 Sam Darnold MIN 10 18 46 Brock Purdy SF 8 17 44 Dak Prescott DAL 6 16 44 C.J. Stroud HOU 6 16 44 Jared Goff DET 5 15 43 Caleb Williams CHI 5 14 42 Geno Smith SEA 4 13 41 Patrick Mahomes KC 4 13 41 Justin Fields PIT 4 9 38 Anthony Richardson IND 1 3 32 Daniel Jones NYG 1 3 32 Aaron Rodgers NYJ 1 11 30 Trevor Lawrence JAX 1 9 28 Kirk Cousins ATL 1 11 29 Tua Tagovailoa MIA 1 11 30 Derek Carr NO 0 4 15 Matthew Stafford LAR 0 8 25 Justin Herbert LAC 0 6 22 Andy Dalton CAR 0 6 20 Bo Nix DEN 0 5 20 Drake Maye NE 0 5 20 Will Levis TEN 0 1 12

Running back trade value chart

Player TM STD Half Full Saquon Barkley PHI 63 64 64 Derrick Henry BAL 64 62 60 Breece Hall NYJ 58 60 62 Kyren Williams LAR 58 57 56 Kenneth Walker SEA 48 49 50 Joe Mixon HOU 48 48 49 Alvin Kamara NO 42 44 46 Christian McCaffrey SF 42 44 46 Bijan Robinson ATL 43 44 45 David Montgomery DET 44 42 40 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 39 42 44 Jonathan Taylor IND 41 41 40 Aaron Jones MIN 34 36 37 Josh Jacobs GB 38 35 33 De'Von Achane MIA 31 34 37 James Cook BUF 32 33 35 James Conner ARI 34 33 31 Tony Pollard TEN 31 33 34 J.K. Dobbins LAC 31 30 30 Brian Robinson WSH 31 30 28 D'Andre Swift CHI 29 30 31 Chase Brown CIN 28 29 29 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 27 27 28 Nick Chubb CLE 28 26 25 Jonathon Brooks CAR 24 24 24 Rico Dowdle DAL 23 24 26 Najee Harris PIT 25 22 19 Chuba Hubbard CAR 20 20 21 Bucky Irving TB 21 19 18 Kareem Hunt KC 18 18 19 Jordan Mason SF 19 18 16 Devin Singletary NYG 19 18 18 Tank Bigsby JAX 19 17 15 Isiah Pacheco KC 17 17 17 Austin Ekeler WSH 13 16 18 Raheem Mostert MIA 18 16 14 Kimani Vidal LAC 13 14 14 Travis Etienne JAX 12 14 17 Tyrone Tracy NYG 14 14 15 Rachaad White TB 10 12 15 Zack Moss CIN 12 12 13 Alexander Mattison LV 10 12 14 Tyler Allgeier ATL 10 10 10 Braelon Allen NYJ 9 9 10 Ty Chandler MIN 9 8 7 Blake Corum LAR 8 8 8 Zach Charbonnet SEA 8 8 9 Javonte Williams DEN 5 7 10 Jerome Ford CLE 4 6 8 Antonio Gibson NE 4 6 8 Dameon Pierce HOU 6 6 6 Ray Davis BUF 5 6 7 Emanuel Wilson GB 6 6 7 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN 3 5 7 Jaylen Warren PIT 3 5 8 Tyjae Spears TEN 4 5 7 Trey Benson ARI 4 4 4 Jaylen Wright MIA 2 2 3

Wide receiver trade value chart

Tight end trade value chart

Player TM STD Half Full George Kittle SF 39 37 36 Travis Kelce KC 30 33 34 Brock Bowers LV 30 32 33 Trey McBride ARI 30 32 33 Sam LaPorta DET 25 24 24 Jake Ferguson DAL 18 20 21 Evan Engram JAX 10 14 20 T.J. Hockenson MIN 13 12 12 Cole Kmet CHI 13 12 11 Dalton Kincaid BUF 9 11 13 Mark Andrews BAL 12 11 10 Kyle Pitts ATL 9 10 11 David Njoku CLE 7 8 10 Hunter Henry NE 8 6 5 Pat Freiermuth PIT 5 6 6 Tucker Kraft GB 5 5 6 Isaiah Likely BAL 6 5 3 Dallas Goedert PHI 4 4 3 Dalton Schultz HOU 3 3 3

Overall Week 7 fantasy football rest of season rankings

Note: These values are for 12-team, one-QB leagues with half-PPR scoring.

Player TM QB RB WR TE Justin Jefferson MIN 68 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 65 Saquon Barkley PHI 64 Derrick Henry BAL 62 A.J. Brown PHI 62 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 62 Breece Hall NYJ 60 CeeDee Lamb DAL 58 Malik Nabers NYG 57 Kyren Williams LAR 57 Drake London ATL 53 DK Metcalf SEA 52 Tyreek Hill MIA 51 Chris Godwin TB 50 Kenneth Walker SEA 49 Garrett Wilson NYJ 49 Joe Mixon HOU 48 Jayden Reed GB 46 Alvin Kamara NO 44 Christian McCaffrey SF 44 Bijan Robinson ATL 44 Cooper Kupp LAR 43 Terry McLaurin WSH 43 David Montgomery DET 42 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 42 Diontae Johnson CAR 42 Mike Evans TB 42 Jonathan Taylor IND 41 DeVonta Smith PHI 40 Stefon Diggs HOU 40 Marvin Harrison ARI 39 Deebo Samuel SF 39 Tee Higgins CIN 38 George Kittle SF 37 DJ Moore CHI 37 Brian Thomas JAX 37 Aaron Jones MIN 36 Davante Adams LV 36 Nico Collins HOU 36 Josh Jacobs GB 35 De'Von Achane MIA 34 Brandon Aiyuk SF 34 Lamar Jackson BAL 33 Travis Kelce KC 33 James Cook BUF 33 James Conner ARI 33 Zay Flowers BAL 33 Tony Pollard TEN 33 Brock Bowers LV 32 Trey McBride ARI 32 Jameson Williams DET 32 Tank Dell HOU 32 J.K. Dobbins LAC 30 Brian Robinson WSH 30 Xavier Worthy KC 30 D'Andre Swift CHI 30 Chase Brown CIN 29 Jalen Hurts PHI 29 Jaylen Waddle MIA 28 Puka Nacua LAR 28 Josh Allen BUF 28 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 27 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 27 Josh Downs IND 27 Jayden Daniels WSH 27 Chris Olave NO 27 George Pickens PIT 26 Wan'Dale Robinson NYG 26 Nick Chubb CLE 26 Jonathon Brooks CAR 24 Rico Dowdle DAL 24 Jordan Addison MIN 24 Darnell Mooney ATL 24 Sam LaPorta DET 24 Allen Lazard NYJ 23 Khalil Shakir BUF 23 Amari Cooper CLE 23 Najee Harris PIT 22 Courtland Sutton DEN 22 Jakobi Meyers LV 22 Rashid Shaheed NO 22 Michael Pittman IND 22 Chuba Hubbard CAR 20 Jake Ferguson DAL 20 Bucky Irving TB 19 Kareem Hunt KC 18 Jordan Mason SF 18 Devin Singletary NYG 18 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC 18 DeAndre Hopkins TEN 18 Christian Watson GB 18 Jordan Love GB 17 Joe Burrow CIN 17 Tank Bigsby JAX 17 Isiah Pacheco KC 17 Demario Douglas NE 17 Christian Kirk JAX 17 Austin Ekeler WSH 16 Raheem Mostert MIA 16 Calvin Ridley TEN 16 Keenan Allen CHI 16 Rome Odunze CHI 15 Baker Mayfield TB 14 Kyler Murray ARI 14 Kimani Vidal LAC 14 Travis Etienne JAX 14 Tyrone Tracy NYG 14 Ladd McConkey LAC 14 Evan Engram JAX 14 Xavier Legette CAR 13 Jalen Tolbert DAL 13 Rachaad White TB 12 Zack Moss CIN 12 Alexander Mattison LV 12 Romeo Doubs GB 12 T.J. Hockenson MIN 12 Cole Kmet CHI 12 Dalton Kincaid BUF 11 Mark Andrews BAL 11 Tyler Allgeier ATL 10 Kyle Pitts ATL 10 Sam Darnold MIN 10 Braelon Allen NYJ 9 Brock Purdy SF 8 Ty Chandler MIN 8 Blake Corum LAR 8 Zach Charbonnet SEA 8 Tyler Lockett SEA 8 David Njoku CLE 8 Javonte Williams DEN 7 Quentin Johnston LAC 7 Dak Prescott DAL 6 Jerome Ford CLE 6 Antonio Gibson NE 6 Dameon Pierce HOU 6 Ray Davis BUF 6 Emanuel Wilson GB 6 Hunter Henry NE 6 C.J. Stroud HOU 6 Pat Freiermuth PIT 6 Tucker Kraft GB 5 Jared Goff DET 5 Caleb Williams CHI 5 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN 5 Jaylen Warren PIT 5 Tyjae Spears TEN 5 Isaiah Likely BAL 5 Geno Smith SEA 4 Patrick Mahomes KC 4 Justin Fields PIT 4

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football trade value chart: Week 7 (2024)