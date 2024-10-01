Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: RBs (Full-PPR)

Fantasy football managers received what appeared to be grim news this past week, as San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey — the consensus 1.01 in drafts this year — is dealing with Achilles tendinitis in both legs, which doesn't seem like great news, even if it isn't news to the team.

[Week 5 Full-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Luckily, several running backs stepped up to post big performances in Week 4, hopefully salvaging your week to carry you to a win. Headlining those big weeks, of course, was King Derrick Henry, who led all running backs in full-PPR scoring, posting his second consecutive 30+ point fantasy day.

How is it that 30-year-old Henry is still averaging a ridiculous 6.0 yards per carry and 131 scrimmage yards per game? How is it that he's the RB3 in full-PPR scoring despite having just five total receptions on the year? It's been nothing short of a miracle, it seems, but we all knew good things were bound to happen when you line up Henry in Baltimore's scheme alongside Lamar Jackson.

While Henry's an every-week lock for your lineup, other start/sit decisions aren't as easy. To help you set your fantasy lineups, our fantasy analysts are here with their Week 5 running back rankings for full-PPR scoring formats:

Which running back do you think has a big showing in Week 5?